Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Holds 'Janata Darshan', Directs Prompt Action On Public Grievances

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, held a ‘Janata Darshan’ at his official residence, meeting more than 50 complainants from across Uttar Pradesh. He listened patiently to their grievances and instructed officials to ensure speedy and satisfactory resolution, while also seeking feedback from complainants on the action taken.

Cases presented before the Chief Minister included issues related to police, revenue, housing, medical aid, education, employment, and infrastructure. Among them, 15 were related to land disputes, six to police matters, four to drainage and roads, and four to financial assistance. The Chief Minister forwarded their applications to the concerned departments and directed officials to act promptly. He also assured complainants that their concerns would be addressed.

During the interaction, CM Yogi also spent time with children who had accompanied their parents. He enquired about their education, blessed them, and distributed chocolates, creating a warm and affectionate atmosphere.

The Chief Minister reiterated that solving people’s problems and ensuring the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh remains the government’s foremost priority.

Complainants who reached the Chief Minister's residence on the first morning of September returned with smiles, having received a response to their complaints.