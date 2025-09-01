 National Sanatan Sangh To Hold Major Post-Diwali Conference In Capital; CM Yogi, Governor Anandiben Patel Likely to Attend
National Sanatan Sangh To Hold Major Post-Diwali Conference In Capital; CM Yogi, Governor Anandiben Patel Likely to Attend

The announceme.nt was made during a seminar on Saturday where attendees discussed the importance of preserving Sanatan Dharma

UP State BureauUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:46 AM IST
article-image
National Sanatan Sangh To Hold Major Post-Diwali Conference In Capital; CM Yogi, Governor Anandiben Patel Likely to Attend | X @GovernorofUp

The National Sanatan Sangh announced it will hold a major conference in the capital city after the Diwali festival. The event is expected to be attended by prominent figures, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, and several other state governors and chief ministers, along with religious leaders.

The announcement was made during a seminar on Saturday where attendees discussed the importance of preserving Sanatan Dharma.

The event's chief guest, MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora, lamented that efforts are being made to weaken the ancient faith and urged people to instill Sanatan values in the younger generation. He expressed concern over the declining number of Hindus globally and in various Indian states, and pledged his full support to the organization.

BJP spokesperson Naveen Srivastava called for unity among all Hindus, warning against the division of society along caste lines. He emphasized that Sanatan Dharma is the world's oldest religion and the source of many others.

