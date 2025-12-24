Atal Jayanti 2025: 'Nation Looked Upto Atal Bihari Vajpayee As Guiding Guardian,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the ‘Atal Geet Ganga’ programme marking Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary in Lucknow | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, December 24: Addressing the ‘Atal Geet Ganga Program’ on Wednesday alongside Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi noted the release of the booklet ‘Atal Mahanayak’ and the first e-book on the occasion of Atal Ji’s birth anniversary.

Atal Ji elevated Indian politics with values and ideals

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Atal Ji elevated Indian politics for six decades, blending it with values and ideals.” He emphasized that, irrespective of political affiliation, leaders can leave their mark while upholding integrity.

Poet, statesman and visionary admired across the world

He added, “Atal Ji’s inspiration, determination, and vision were reflected not only in his political work but also in his poetry. A poet, writer, journalist, and visionary statesman, he was respected across India and admired worldwide. Atal Ji remains an unparalleled figure in Indian politics.”

Poetry and governance driven by resolve and Antyodaya vision

Highlighting Atal Ji’s poem “I will not give up, I will not back down,” the Chief Minister said, “It continues to inspire citizens facing challenges. While Atal Ji had a poet’s heart, he worked with relentless determination for the nation. His visionary leadership transformed rural development, urban connectivity, and public welfare systems. He advanced the goal of ‘Antyodaya’, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s dream, through pro-poor schemes, giving a new identity to governance and development.”

‘Fight the BJP, not India’, Atal Ji told opposition

CM Yogi recalled that when Atal Ji became BJP president, the party faced challenging times. With steadfast resolve, he famously said, “The darkness will lift, the sun will rise.” He advised opposition parties: “Fight the BJP, not India.” Atal Ji’s poem, ‘Mere Prabhu Mujhko Kabhi Itni Unchai Na Dena’ continues to inspire party workers, citizens, and the nation alike.

Birth centenary marked through statewide competitions

To honor his birth centenary, the Uttar Pradesh government organized competitions in schools and colleges across the state.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal to be inaugurated by PM Modi

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, which PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in Lucknow on Thursday. He added, “The site features 65-foot bronze statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, along with a digital museum showcasing their philosophy and vision. Visitors are expected to be deeply inspired by this tribute to national ideology, which continues to guide India toward a new future.”

Largest public venue with massive capacity in Lucknow

CM Yogi further noted that the Prerna Sthal’s open-air theater can accommodate 3,000 people, with a stage designed for large-scale events. The grounds can host up to 2 lakh visitors, making it Lucknow’s largest public venue, with parking for 4,000 buses and cars, ensuring ample space for all events.

Poet Kumar Vishwas performs at Atal Geet Ganga

The program was convened by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Poet Kumar Vishwas performed a solo recital during the ‘Atal Geet Ganga’ event.

Other dignitaries present included former BJP State President Dr. Ramapati Ram Tripathi, outgoing State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, MP Brijlal, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mukesh Sharma, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan, and several other leaders.