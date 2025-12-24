UP Assembly: CM Yogi Adityanath Lays Roadmap For Developed Uttar Pradesh, Focus On Healthcare, Funding Reforms And Good Governance | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the supplementary budget discussion in Lucknow | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, 24 December: While participating in the discussion on the supplementary budget in the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined the roadmap for expanding healthcare services, accelerating development works, and building a developed Uttar Pradesh.

He said the government’s political will remains as strong as it was on day one, and that schemes are now being implemented on the ground with solid financial provisions rather than token funding.

Medical colleges increased to 81, referral culture ended

The Chief Minister said it is important to highlight the work done by the government in the healthcare sector. The number of medical colleges in the state has now increased to 81. He mentioned that a medical college has also been established in members’ constituencies, including one named after Madhav Babu. Earlier, patients referred from community health centres were sent to Gorakhpur, then to AIIMS or Lucknow, causing immense hardship to patients and their families. This system has now been ended.

Instructions issued to ensure treatment at medical colleges

Clear instructions have been issued to all medical colleges to abandon the habit of referrals and instead ensure proper treatment facilities at their own institutions. Work in this direction is already underway. This is the state’s 81st medical college. Even in regions like Amethi, which remained under Congress influence for years, no medical college had been established earlier.

Medical college in Amethi operational, Ballia next

The present government has now begun this work there. The Chief Minister thanked Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh for making land available, following which the medical college in Amethi was established and classes have already begun this session.

Progress is also being made towards establishing a medical college in Ballia. The government has promptly sought the land proposal and has already arranged the required funds. A medical college will also be established in Ballia.

Public participation shapes ‘Viksit Bharat–Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ vision

The Chief Minister said he would like to mention another important subject. During the previous session on 13–14 August, an extensive and meaningful discussion was held in the House on the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat–Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.

Following this discussion, consultations were held with nearly 300 intellectuals across the state, who were sent to various institutions to facilitate dialogue on the subject.

Over 9.8 million suggestions received from citizens

Subsequently, a portal was developed to invite suggestions from the public. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction in stating that more than 9.8 million people have so far shared their suggestions for a developed Uttar Pradesh. He said that in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047, the government is working across various sectors in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, based on the inputs received.

Shift from token funding to upfront allocations

The Chief Minister said that the government’s determination remains unchanged from day one and that work is being carried out continuously in that direction. In the supplementary demands as well, priority has been given to sectors where there was a genuine need.

40–50 percent funds released upfront to speed up projects

The government has moved away from the policy of token funding. Earlier, for a road project worth ₹25 crore, only ₹1 lakh would be released, making execution impossible. The government has now adopted a clear policy under which 40 to 50 percent of the funds are released upfront, and the next instalment is released once 75 percent of the work is completed. This ensures uninterrupted progress of projects.

After the completion of planning and DPR processes, the implementation of projects is now being accelerated. This pace of development will be even faster during 2024–25 and 2025–26.

CM appeals for positive approach, avoids negativity

The Chief Minister began and concluded his address in the House with poetry. At the beginning of his speech, targeting the Samajwadi Party, he recited: “Don’t talk about irrelevant things, Tell me why the caravan was looted.”

At the end of his address, appealing to the Leader of the Opposition and other members to avoid unnecessary negativity, he said that viewing every issue through the prism of caste or a narrow mindset is not in the interest of the state. Uttar Pradesh has already suffered enough in the past and must now avoid further damage.

Commitment reiterated to developed Uttar Pradesh vision

He concluded by saying: “Though the path may hold countless challenges, Take two steps forward first. Every dream will come true, Just move ahead—move ahead.”

The Chief Minister stated that the government is fully committed to realising the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh envisioned by this House and is moving forward with complete dedication.