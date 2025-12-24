Uttar Pradesh Assembly: 'Expressways, Irrigation And Technology Driving Agricultural Growth nd Farmers’ Prosperity,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the Winter Session | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, December 24: During the winter session of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has built a strong system linking agriculture with markets, technology, and infrastructure.

He said, “Thanks to expressways, logistics parks, and enhanced connectivity, farmers’ produce now reaches national and international markets with ease. The development of storage, processing centers, and cold chain infrastructure has strengthened the agricultural value chain and attracted significant investment.”

Water reaches every field through irrigation projects

CM Yogi emphasized that the government’s goal of providing water to every field is being achieved through canals, pipelines, and micro-irrigation, making UP home to 86% of India’s irrigated land, the highest in the country.

Solar energy and power relief for farmers

He added, “Farmers are also receiving support in energy and technology. Under the PM KUSUM scheme, 94,000 farmers have been provided solar panels, while electricity bills for 16 lakh tube wells are being waived. The adoption of improved seeds, natural farming, drones, and climate-friendly technologies is driving rapid agricultural growth.”

UP leads in cattle protection, milk and smart farming

Highlighting other sectors, the Chief Minister said, “UP has made significant progress in cattle protection and milk production. Over 16 lakh cattle have been sheltered in cow protection centers, and farmers maintaining cows at home receive ₹1,500 per verified animal. These initiatives have made UP a leading state in milk production. The state is also excelling in smart farming, millet cultivation, and fish production, boosting rural incomes and nutrition.”

Steps paving the way for farmers’ prosperity

CM Yogi noted that these efforts are transforming the agricultural economy and paving the way for farmers’ prosperity.