UP Assembly: CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over Silence On Killing Of Dalit Hindu Youth In Bangladesh | VIDEO

Lucknow, 24 December: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking in the Legislative Assembly on an international issue, strongly cornered the opposition. Condemning the incident in Bangladesh, the Chief Minister said that a Dalit Hindu youth has been killed there, yet the opposition has maintained silence.

Opposition accused of selective outrage

Parties that stage protests and candle marches on issues like Gaza fall quiet when Hindus and Sikhs face atrocities in Bangladesh or Pakistan. The Chief Minister described this as a result of appeasement politics and asserted that atrocities against any innocent Hindu or Dalit are unacceptable.

Dalit community treated only as vote bank, CM alleges

The Chief Minister said that a Dalit youth has been murdered in Bangladesh, but not a single word has come from the opposition, even as they shed tears over the Gaza Strip. When that youth was killed, their voices were silenced because they viewed the Dalit community merely as a vote bank.

Appeasement politics blamed for situation in Bangladesh

This is the reality that reflects their policy of appeasement, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Had Bangladesh and Pakistan not been formed, Hindus would not have been burnt in this manner. If anyone attempted such acts, they would have known the consequences. This is our guarantee of security.

Demand for Assembly resolution condemning incident

Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, yet the opposition will not speak. They take out candle marches on the Gaza issue, but when Hindus are killed in Pakistan and Bangladesh, their mouths remain shut. This is their truth. A resolution condemning the Bangladesh incident should be passed, and it should come from the Leader of the Opposition. We condemn this incident.

Warning against infiltrators and illegal activities

We will show the way out to Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from the state who do not come forward to support them, because you have facilitated votes for many of them. You have also committed the sin of getting Aadhaar cards made for many of them. Keep these facts in mind. Every single matter will be screened. Very effective action will be taken.

Strong message on national security and atrocities

Living in our country and committing crimes against our people, and committing atrocities against innocent Hindus and innocent Sikhs there this cannot be acceptable.