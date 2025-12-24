Uttar Pradesh Assembly: 'New UP Is Free From Riots, Lawlessness And Corruption,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during the supplementary budget discussion in the Winter Session | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, December 24: On the final day of the Winter Session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while participating in the discussion on the supplementary budget, launched a strong attack on the Samajwadi Party. He said, “The schemes of previous governments were riddled with corruption, citing the JPNIC and Gomti Riverfront projects as glaring examples.”

Infrastructure projects delivered at lower cost with better quality

In contrast, he said, “The present government has delivered major infrastructure projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway at significantly lower costs and with superior quality.”

The Chief Minister stated that farmers have been assured uninterrupted electricity supply, security, and timely payments. So far, sugarcane farmers have received payments amounting to ₹2.92 lakh crore.

Policing reforms strengthen law and order across the state

He said the policing system has been comprehensively strengthened with the implementation of the police commissionerate system, expansion of forensic laboratories and cyber police stations, and the formation of women PAC battalions. As a result, the objective of creating Safe Cities has been achieved.

Uttar Pradesh, he said, is now free from riots and lawlessness. This is the new Uttar Pradesh, governed by the rule of law, driven by rapid development, and strengthened by public trust.

Safe environment created for investors and businesses

Emphasising the improved law-and-order situation, the Chief Minister said, “The state today offers a safe and reliable environment for investors. No criminal dares to extort money from industrialists or businessmen, and anyone attempting to do so is fully aware of the consequences. This is no longer the Uttar Pradesh where police were forced to retreat, and criminals acted with impunity. Today, the state guarantees the safety of every citizen while sending a clear and strong message to criminals.”

Supplementary budget presented to strengthen key sectors

The Chief Minister further said, “The benefits of government welfare schemes have reached every section of society without discrimination. It is for this reason that the government did not hesitate to present a supplementary budget when the need arose.”

Details of 2025–26 budget and allocations explained

He explained that a supplementary budget becomes necessary when new schemes are introduced or when provisions in the original budget prove inadequate.

He said, “The original budget for the financial year 2025–26, presented in February, was ₹8,08,736 crore. In addition, a supplementary budget of ₹24,496.98 crore has been presented to strengthen sectors where allocations were insufficient, including expressway projects, energy, health, urban infrastructure, technical education, and women’s empowerment. With this, the total budget size for 2025–26 stands at ₹8,33,233.04 crore.”

UP emerges as preferred investment destination

Stressing the importance of outcomes, the Chief Minister said, “The results of the government’s policies are clearly visible today. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major attraction for investors, with a positive image both nationally and internationally.”

State sheds BIMARU tag through reforms and strong governance

This transformation, he said, is the result of clear policies, swift decision-making, and effective implementation under the double-engine government. Once labelled a “BIMARU” state due to policy paralysis, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a complete turnaround.

Today, the state has 35 sector-specific policies based on transparent rules, not a “pick-and-choose” approach. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has become one of the country’s most preferred destinations for investment.

Revenue surplus and economic growth highlighted

Over the past years, the state has moved out of the ‘BIMARU’ category and established itself as a revenue-surplus state. The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh now stands economically stronger than many other states, a change driven by clear intent, sound policies, and strong political will. He said the government takes pride in having freed Uttar Pradesh from the stigma of being a ‘BIMARU’ state.

Zero tolerance to crime boosts ease of doing business

The Chief Minister said, “The government has achieved a strong balance between fiscal discipline and inclusive development. The revenue surplus reflects financial prudence, while Uttar Pradesh’s continued focus on welfare defines its character as a welfare state. A zero-tolerance policy towards crime has fostered an environment of fearless enterprise, improved ease of doing business, and strengthened trust in governance.”

UP becomes India’s second-largest economy

He noted that at the time of Independence, Uttar Pradesh contributed around 14 percent to the national economy, but policies of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party reduced this share to below 8 percent.

Over the past eight and a half years, sustained reforms have raised the state’s share to nearly 9.5–10 percent, making Uttar Pradesh the country’s second-largest economy.

Sharp rise in GSDP and per capita income

He added, “The state’s GSDP has grown from about ₹12.88 lakh crore during 2012–16 to ₹35–36 lakh crore today. Per capita income has nearly tripled, rising from ₹43,000 to around ₹1.20 lakh. The Credit-Deposit ratio has improved from 44 percent to 62–65 percent, with a target of reaching 70 percent.

He emphasized that no new taxes have been imposed during this period, and petrol and diesel prices are among the lowest in the country. These achievements, he said, are the result of plugging leakages, curbing corruption, and ensuring efficient use of public resources.