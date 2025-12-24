UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launched A Strong Attack On The Samajwadi Party While Addressing Infrastructure And Employment In The Assembly

Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @ANI

Lucknow: While speaking in the Assembly on infrastructure and employment in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state has witnessed a decisive transformation over the past eight years and nine months, in terms of development, identity, and dignity.

He noted that Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as a major destination for investors from across India and the world, driven by strong political resolve and well-planned infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister said, “The condition of Uttar Pradesh before 2017 was well known. Roads were riddled with potholes, metro projects existed only in name, and there was poor coordination between the Centre and the state on railway development.”

He added, “Dilapidated infrastructure had become the norm, and the state was increasingly viewed as backward.”

He pointed out that previous governments formed alliances out of political compulsion, yet disorder continued to prevail in the name of development. Even when the UPA was in power at the Centre, and the Samajwadi Party governed the state, mutual coordination remained weak.

Highlighting infrastructure growth, the Chief Minister said, “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only one and a half expressways, whereas today the number has risen to 22. Once fully operational, these expressways will account for nearly 60 percent of the country’s total expressway network, reflecting the current pace of the state’s progress.”

He added, “Uttar Pradesh now has the largest railway network in the country, spanning approximately 16,000 kilometers. Interstate highways have been upgraded to four lanes, and the state leads the nation in the number of metro cities.”

He added, “Air connectivity has also seen a remarkable expansion. Before 2017, only two airports were fully operational, and two were partially functional. Today, 16 airports are operational, including four international airports. The fifth international airport, Noida International Airport at Jewar, set to be India’s largest, is expected to become operational next month, symbolizing the new direction of development in the state.”

The Chief Minister further noted that the country’s first rapid rail system is operating in Uttar Pradesh, and the nation’s first waterway has also become functional in the state. Plans are underway to extend the waterway from Varanasi–Haldia to Prayagraj, Ballia, and Ayodhya. He said these achievements reflect the government’s strong will and commitment.

Criticizing the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said, “Making tall claims is a sign of arrogance.” True respect, he added, is not claimed but earned when the world itself acknowledges good work.

He added, “Today, global recognition of Uttar Pradesh’s progress is bringing respect to every resident of the state.”

On employment, the Chief Minister accused previous governments of serious irregularities in education and recruitment processes. He said that before 2017, unqualified individuals were appointed to key positions in education and recruitment commissions, putting the future of the youth at risk. The greatest injustice to the youth of Uttar Pradesh, he asserted, occurred during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure.

Over the past eight years and nine months, nearly 9 lakh government jobs have been provided in the state without bribery, a record in itself. The Chief Minister recently cited the recruitment of 60,244 police personnel as an example, stating that such a large-scale and transparent recruitment drive had never been conducted before.

He noted that prior to 2017, police training capacity was limited to just 3,000 personnel, and infrastructure was grossly inadequate despite large recruitments. He added, “As a result, the training period was reduced from nine months to six months, compromising quality.” Emphasizing the importance of proper training, the Chief Minister said that the more rigorous the training, the more disciplined and effective the force becomes in service.

After 2017, the government significantly strengthened police training infrastructure to build a more capable and professional force. Technical and administrative systems have also been reinforced across key institutions, including the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the Subordinate Services Selection Commission, and the Police Recruitment Board.

The Chief Minister further stated that a retired Director General of Police has recently been appointed to the Education Commission. Just as he acted decisively against organized crime, he will now act against the cheating mafia.

The Chief Minister said, “Malpractices in examinations and recruitment flourished under previous governments, and it is the responsibility of the present government to eliminate them.”

Quoting the principle of “Paritranaya Sadhunam, Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam”, to protect the righteous and punish the wrongdoers, the Chief Minister said, “The government is not engaged in symbolic action but is firmly committed to systemic reform.” He added that alongside infrastructure development and government employment, sustained efforts are also being made to expand other avenues of employment.