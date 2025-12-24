UP CM Yogi Adityanath Targets The Leader Of The Opposition, Saying Better Governance Earlier Could Have Changed The State’s Fate

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Participating in the discussion on the supplementary budget during the winter session of the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined the government’s priorities and achievements and responded to the opposition’s questions with facts.

He stated that security, the rule of law, and development are the government’s top priorities, and these pillars have significantly transformed Uttar Pradesh’s image both nationally and globally.

During the debate, the Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the opposition, stating that had previous governments received and followed such advice, the condition of the state would have been very different.

CM Yogi thanked the Leader of the Opposition and other members, saying that most issues raised in the House concern the common people and are vital for the state’s development.

He said, “The government takes constructive suggestions from the opposition seriously and will act on them.” Calling the Leader of the Opposition senior and experienced, he said his conduct gives positive direction to the House.

He added, “Criticism of the government is natural in a democracy, but if such advice had been given nine to ten years ago, when the Samajwadi Party was in power, Uttar Pradesh’s situation could have been far better.”

The Chief Minister said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh clearly know who was responsible for the chaos, lawlessness, and identity crisis before 2017.”

He emphasized that a clear and strict policy against criminals and mafias, backed by strong political will, is essential for economic growth. Security and rule of law, ensuring safety for every citizen, daughter, and businessman, must be the foremost responsibility of any government.

He said, “The change in Uttar Pradesh’s image before and after 2017 is evident across the country and the world. Earlier, the state’s image caused widespread concern, but today, people themselves acknowledge the improved security, absence of riots, and end of anarchy.”

Citing the Pooja Pal case, the Chief Minister said it reflects the government’s commitment to justice. He said that while earlier governments were forced to bow before mafias, the present government ensures justice for every daughter, irrespective of background.

He assured that justice will also be provided in the Riddhima Yadav case. On illegal encroachments, CM Yogi made it clear that illegal occupation of monuments, heritage sites, or government land will not be tolerated, regardless of who is involved. Government land, he said, belongs to the poor, not to the mafia.

Targeting the opposition, the Chief Minister said, “It was unfortunate that the

Samajwadi Party opposed the Gramin Abhilek Vidheyak when it was introduced in the House.”

He said, “The bill grants legal ownership rights to the poor over their homes for the first time, with these rights being registered in the name of the woman head of the family, ensuring her economic empowerment.”

He made it clear that any mafia or anti-social element illegally occupying government land will face the strictest action.

The Chief Minister said, “This secure environment has transformed Uttar Pradesh’s image and is drawing investment to the state.” He added that this change is outcome-driven, has earned the trust of the people, and will continue to receive their support.