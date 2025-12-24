Bengaluru Techie Shoots Wife Over Divorce Dispute, Later Surrenders At Police Station

In a gruesome incident, a techie shot his wife in the middle of the road in Bengaluru and later went to the police station and surrendered himself. | FPJ & Representational Image

Husband in Custody Following Fatal Shooting

The deceased has been identified as Bhuvaneshwari (39), an employee of Union Bank of India, Basaveshwarnagar, who received four bullet injuries -- two on the head and two in the hands. Her husband Balamurugan (40) is now in the police custody.

Both Bhuvaneshwari and Balamurugan hail from Selam in Tamil Nadu. The two got married 14-years-ago and moved to Whitefields in Bengaluru. While Balamurugan was a software engineer, Bhuvaneshwari joined Union Bank of India. The couple have two children.

Slowly, Balamurugan started suspecting the fidelity of his wife and the couple started quarrelling frequently. Though Bhuvaneshwari sought divorce from Balamurugan, he refused to grant divorce.

Wife Moves Out and Sends Divorce Notice

Bhuvaneshwari secretly got transferred to Basaveshwarnagar branch of Bank of India, left the house in Whitefields along with her children and took up a rented house in Rajajinagar. She also sent Balamurugan a divorce notice. Infuriated Balamurugan quit his job and traced Bhuvaneshwari in Rajajinagar. He also took up a rented house in nearby Cholarapalya and started observing his wife's movement.

Police said that he used to follow her and got track of Bhuvaneshwari's routine movements. On Tuesday evening, at around 7 pm, when Bhuvaneshwari alighted from the city bus and was walking towards her house, Balamurugan accosted her and shot at her five rounds from the revolver from a blank range. While one bullet missed her, two bullets hit her hands and two her head.

The public were too shocked to react and were groping in the dark to identify the woman. Holding the revolver in his hand, Balamurugan walked straight to the nearby Magadi Road police station and surrendered himself.

On Wednesday, the police conducted the post mortem and handed over the body to Bhuvaneshwari's parents. The police are verifying as to from where Balamurugan procured the gun from.