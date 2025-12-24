Stray Bull Attacks Child In Maharajganj, Biker’s Quick Thinking Saves Her - VIDEO

A minor girl had a narrow escape after a stray bull charged at her while she was playing along a roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Majarajganj. The incident, which highlights the growing menace of stray cattle in the district, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and its footage has since gone viral on social media.

The CCTV clip shows the bull suddenly running towards the child, creating panic in the area. Sensing the imminent danger, a motorcyclist passing by acted swiftly and diverted the bull towards himself. His timely presence and presence of mind helped save the girl’s life and averted a major tragedy.

Local residents said the threat posed by stray bulls in the area has been increasing steadily. Despite repeated complaints, they alleged that the concerned departments have failed to take effective action to address the problem. As a result, children, elderly people and pedestrians remain at constant risk.

The incident has once again raised serious questions about the functioning of the municipal administration. Residents have demanded immediate and concrete steps to capture stray animals and relocate them to safe shelters to prevent such incidents in the future.