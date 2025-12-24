 Stray Bull Attacks Child In Maharajganj, Biker’s Quick Thinking Saves Her - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaStray Bull Attacks Child In Maharajganj, Biker’s Quick Thinking Saves Her - VIDEO

Stray Bull Attacks Child In Maharajganj, Biker’s Quick Thinking Saves Her - VIDEO

The CCTV clip shows the bull suddenly running towards the child, creating panic in the area. Sensing the imminent danger, a motorcyclist passing by acted swiftly and diverted the bull towards himself. His timely presence and presence of mind helped save the girl’s life and averted a major tragedy.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image

A minor girl had a narrow escape after a stray bull charged at her while she was playing along a roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Majarajganj. The incident, which highlights the growing menace of stray cattle in the district, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and its footage has since gone viral on social media.

The CCTV clip shows the bull suddenly running towards the child, creating panic in the area. Sensing the imminent danger, a motorcyclist passing by acted swiftly and diverted the bull towards himself. His timely presence and presence of mind helped save the girl’s life and averted a major tragedy.

Read Also
On Camera: Elderly Man Dies After Being Thrown Into Air By Stray Bull In UP's Moradabad
article-image

Local residents said the threat posed by stray bulls in the area has been increasing steadily. Despite repeated complaints, they alleged that the concerned departments have failed to take effective action to address the problem. As a result, children, elderly people and pedestrians remain at constant risk.

The incident has once again raised serious questions about the functioning of the municipal administration. Residents have demanded immediate and concrete steps to capture stray animals and relocate them to safe shelters to prevent such incidents in the future.

FPJ Shorts
Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours, Safety Concerns Resurface
Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours, Safety Concerns Resurface
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are Cleared,' Says Supriya Sule | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are Cleared,' Says Supriya Sule | VIDEO
Gem-Studded Idol Worth Up To ₹30 Crore Reaches Ayodhya, Set For Installation At Ram Temple Campus; Watch Video
Gem-Studded Idol Worth Up To ₹30 Crore Reaches Ayodhya, Set For Installation At Ram Temple Campus; Watch Video
How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide
How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gem-Studded Idol Worth Up To ₹30 Crore Reaches Ayodhya, Set For Installation At Ram Temple Campus;...

Gem-Studded Idol Worth Up To ₹30 Crore Reaches Ayodhya, Set For Installation At Ram Temple Campus;...

Rajasthan Education Department Warns Schools Against Forcing Children To Dress As Santa, Cites...

Rajasthan Education Department Warns Schools Against Forcing Children To Dress As Santa, Cites...

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Unnao Rape Survivor After Suspension Of Kuldeep Sengar's Jail Term

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Unnao Rape Survivor After Suspension Of Kuldeep Sengar's Jail Term

Dinner Meet Of Brahmin BJP Lawmakers Adds New Political Taste To UP Winter Session

Dinner Meet Of Brahmin BJP Lawmakers Adds New Political Taste To UP Winter Session

No Safe Sip: Large Indian Study Warns Even Low, Regular Alcohol Consumption Raises Oral Cancer Risk...

No Safe Sip: Large Indian Study Warns Even Low, Regular Alcohol Consumption Raises Oral Cancer Risk...