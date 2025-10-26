On Camera: Elderly Man Dies After Being Thrown Into Air By Stray Bull In UP's Moradabad

In a tragic incident, an elderly man died after a bull attack in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday morning around 9:45 am in the Chandan Nagar area under the Civil Lines Police Station.

The victim, identified as Khajan Singh, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage shows the elderly man walking with the aid of a stick when a stray bull approaches him. He attempts to scare the bull away with his stick, and a woman comes to his aid.

As the elderly man tries to move away from the bull, another man intervenes and pours water on the bull to drive it away. However, this provokes the bull, which then attacks the elderly man, sending him crashing to the ground.

According to reports, the severely injured man was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but doctors' efforts could not save him.