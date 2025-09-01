 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Simplified, Humane Rules On Premature Release Of Seriously Ill Prisoners
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Simplified, Humane Rules On Premature Release Of Seriously Ill Prisoners

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, directed officials to simplify and clearly define the rules for the premature release of prisoners suffering from serious illnesses, old age, or disability. He said the policy must be transparent, humane, and aligned with Supreme Court guidelines, ensuring that eligible prisoners are considered automatically without needing to apply separately.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, directed officials to simplify and clearly define the rules for the premature release of prisoners suffering from serious illnesses, old age, or disability. He said the policy must be transparent, humane, and aligned with Supreme Court guidelines, ensuring that eligible prisoners are considered automatically without needing to apply separately.

In a review meeting of prison administration and reform services, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a statewide survey to identify inmates suffering from fatal diseases, the elderly, and helpless prisoners, with priority given to their release. He also stressed the need to include women and aged convicts in the priority list.

CM Yogi emphasized that the jail manual must clearly specify which illnesses qualify as incurable. He also underscored that premature release should not apply to convicts of heinous crimes such as murder, terrorism, treason, and crimes against women and children, noting that public safety remains paramount.

Highlighting reforms, the Chief Minister proposed an automatic review of eligible cases thrice a year—in January, May, and September—with reasons for rejection to be recorded, and the right given to prisoners to challenge such decisions.

He further suggested involving inmates in constructive activities like agriculture and cow service during their jail term. Officials informed him that the model suggested by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is also under consideration for adoption in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister directed that the new policy draft be prepared soon, ensuring the process remains fair, swift, and rooted in human sensibilities.

