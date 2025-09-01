Punjab Floods: Over 1000 Villages Across Several Districts Affected; Educational Institutes Closed Till Sep 3 - Latest Developments

Punjab Floods: Over 1000 Villages Across Several Districts Affected; Educational Institutes Closed Till Sep 3 | X/@rssurjewala

Chandigarh: Heavy rains have lashed Punjab over the past few days, causing floods in several parts of the state. Thousands of acres of agricultural land are damaged. while several houses were washed away in floods.

On Monday, Ludhiana recorded the highest rainfall of 216.70 mm. According to the Met department here, several places in Punjab and Haryana received rain during the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am Monday.

Among other places in Punjab which received rain included Amritsar (24.1 mm), Patiala (80.4 mm), Pathankot (3.6 mm), Bathinda (3 mm), Faridkot (10.2 mm), Gurdaspur (2.7 mm), SBS Nagar (112.7 mm), Mohali (64 mm), Mansa (42 mm) and Rupnagar (82.5 mm).

Latest Developments:

- Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and regional rivulets have swollen due to incessant rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

- Over 1,000 villages have been affected across several districts of the state.

- Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar districts.

- The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), and the Border Security Force (BSF) are assisting local administration and the Punjab Police in rescue and relief operations.

- Over 11,000 people have been rescued so far from nine flood-hit districts, including Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, and Amritsar, reported Akashvani, citing sources

- The Punjab government on Monday announced the closure of all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes till September 3.

"Due to continuous heavy rainfall across Punjab since last night, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed till 3rd September 2025 with immediate effect. The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels lies with the respective administrations. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities," Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said in his X post.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over several districts on Monday.

- According to the IMD's Nowcast, heavy rainfall is very likely in several districts of Punjab, including Patiala, Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala, and Ludhiana.

🙏🏻ਅੱਜ ਜਨਮ-ਦਿਨ ‘ਤੇ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਇਹ ਸੇਵਾ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨ ਕਰਨ ।

Today, 31st August ; on Birthday, may Waheguru Ji accept this humble service.🤲🏽



Ajnala, Amritsar : Punjab Flood Relief Efforts @sartaajfoundation



ਅਸੀਂ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਮਨਾ ਲੈਣੀ ਜੀ ਤੱਕਿਓ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਵਾਂਗੂੰ ;

ਤੇ ਉਸਦੀ ਗੋਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹਿ ਕੇ ਇਲਾਹੀ ਦਾਤ… pic.twitter.com/zd8HSwYdEU — Satinder Sartaaj (@SufiSartaaj) August 31, 2025

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and took stock of the flood situation.

- During the telephonic conversations, the governor and the chief minister briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation and the steps taken by the administration for the rescue and relief of the people affected. He assured them of all possible help to deal with the flood, officials said.

- A rain alert has also been issued for several districts of Haryana, including Ambala and Panchkula.