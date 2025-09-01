Vladimir Putin Waited For 10 Minutes For PM Modi Outside SCO Summit Venue, Had 45 Minutes Talks In Car Before Bilateral Meeting - Video

Vladimir Putin Wanted For 10 Minutes For PM Modi Outside SCO Summit Venue, Had 45 Minutes Talks In Car Before Bilateral Meeting | X/@narendramodi

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin. In a show of bonhomie, PM Modi and Putin travelled in the same car to the destination of their bilateral meeting from the venue of the SCO Summit. According to reports, the Russian President wanted to travel with PM Modi. He waited for the Prime Minister for 10 minutes so that they could go in the same vehicle.

In the car, both leaders reportedly talked for 45 minutes ahead of the bilateral meeting. The car in which they travelled was reportedly an AURUS limousine of the Russian President. PM Modi and Putin discussed several issues before the official bilateral talks.

Russian media showing visuals of PM Modi, Russian Prez Putin sitting in same car which leaves the media surprise since "no one had this information"pic.twitter.com/fcZkNMYcRX — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 1, 2025

PM Modi also shared the picture of his car ride with Putin on his X handle. After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful,” the Prime Minister said in the X post.

Notably, during the bilateral talks with both leaders focussed on bolstering the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

Sharing my remarks during meeting with President Putin. https://t.co/PADOdRjsBs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

“Bolstering the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi met President Mr. Vladimir Putin of Russia on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. Both leaders discussed India-Russia bilateral ties, including in the economic, financial and energy sectors,” the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said in an X post.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and Putin also discussed economic, financial, and energy sector cooperation, aiming to strengthen bilateral trade, which reached a record high of $68.7 billion in FY 2024-25.

Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including… pic.twitter.com/DhTyqOysbf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

The Prime Minister also met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. These bilateral meetings were held amid United States President Donald Trump’s tariff war against India.