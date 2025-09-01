 'Defining Relationship Of 21st Century': US Embassy After PM Modi's Meeting With Putin & Xi At SCO Summit In China
Prime Minister Modi’s high-profile meetings with Presidents Putin and Xi have attracted close international scrutiny, with all three leaders seen engaging warmly ahead of the SCO plenary session.

Updated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
New Delhi: On Monday, September 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held key bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The same day, the United States sought to reaffirm its strategic partnership with India amid ongoing tariff tensions and geopolitical recalibrations in Asia.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the US Embassy in New Delhi described the India-US relationship as a “defining relationship of the 21st century,” focusing on shared progress and people-to-people ties. The timing of the message is significant, coming as India engages more closely with Russia and China, and days after Washington imposed steep tariffs on Indian exports, drawing criticism from New Delhi.

Have a look at their post here:

US Stresses Continuity Despite Frictions

Highlighting innovation, defence and bilateral cooperation, the embassy wrote, “From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey.” The post forms part of a broader diplomatic effort to highlight common values and economic goals, even as differences emerge over India’s continued energy trade with Russia and Washington’s tariff regime.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the sentiment, saying, “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

Observers see this as an attempt by Washington to reinforce the long-term, foundation of the relationship, projecting resilience amid short-term challenges.

PM Modi’s SCO Meetings Signal Regional Realignment

Prime Minister Modi’s high-profile meetings with Presidents Putin and Xi have attracted close international scrutiny, with all three leaders seen engaging warmly ahead of the SCO plenary session.

As per reports, the optics and timing of these interactions, especially in light of the ongoing tariff tensions with the US, have led to speculation about a potential deepening of ties among the Asian powers.

