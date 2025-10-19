Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral | X @ABC

The capital city of Michigan turned into a dog lover’s paradise on Friday as hundreds of costumed canines took to the streets for the annual Howloween event, delighting onlookers and spreading festive cheer ahead of Halloween.

From Elvis Presley lookalikes to Scooby Doo’s iconic Mystery Machine, furry participants of all shapes and sizes flaunted their creative costumes as they went trick-or-treating through Lansing’s Old Town arts district. The dogs, accompanied by their equally enthusiastic owners, stopped outside local restaurants, gift shops, and jewelry stores — each ready with treats and pats for the four-legged visitors.

WATCH VIDEO:

Dogs dressed up in all sorts of get-ups to go trick-or-treating in Michigan's capital as part of an annual "Howloween" event organized by a local pet store. https://t.co/KptbbXb2uK pic.twitter.com/3pYTtGf3tF — ABC News (@ABC) October 19, 2025

The beloved tradition, organized by Preuss Pets, an Old Town pet store and community favorite, has become one of Lansing’s most anticipated seasonal celebrations. To ensure the safety and comfort of both pets and people, organizers cap participation at 200 dogs, with owners required to pre-register for the event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Families lined the sidewalks to cheer and take photos as Labradors, pugs, and even chihuahuas strutted by in everything from pumpkin suits and superheroes to princess gowns.

As Halloween nears, the Howloween event continues to remind the community that celebrations aren’t just for humans; our furry friends deserve their treats, too.

World's Ugliest Dog In 2025 Contest

A hairless bulldog, 2 years old and a mix of English and French, has won the popular content of World's Ugliest Dog in 2025, held in California on August 8. The dog and its owner received a cash prize of $5000 (over 4 lakh). The 2-year-old is named Petunia, and it lives in Oregon with its owner, Shannon Nyman.