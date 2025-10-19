 Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral
The capital city of Michigan turned into a dog lover’s paradise on Friday as hundreds of costumed canines took to the streets for the annual Howloween event, delighting onlookers and spreading festive cheer ahead of Halloween.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral

From Elvis Presley lookalikes to Scooby Doo’s iconic Mystery Machine, furry participants of all shapes and sizes flaunted their creative costumes as they went trick-or-treating through Lansing’s Old Town arts district. The dogs, accompanied by their equally enthusiastic owners, stopped outside local restaurants, gift shops, and jewelry stores — each ready with treats and pats for the four-legged visitors.

The beloved tradition, organized by Preuss Pets, an Old Town pet store and community favorite, has become one of Lansing’s most anticipated seasonal celebrations. To ensure the safety and comfort of both pets and people, organizers cap participation at 200 dogs, with owners required to pre-register for the event.

Families lined the sidewalks to cheer and take photos as Labradors, pugs, and even chihuahuas strutted by in everything from pumpkin suits and superheroes to princess gowns.

As Halloween nears, the Howloween event continues to remind the community that celebrations aren’t just for humans; our furry friends deserve their treats, too.

