 Stray Dog Maya Rescued After Being Forced To Consume Alcohol At Zubeen Garg's Cremation Site; Now Safe & Alive: Reports
According to locals, miscreants allegedly forced Maya to consume alcohol, leaving her unconscious and refusing to eat. Fortunately, she was discovered in time and cared for by residents of Sonapur, where Zubeen Kshetra, the singer's memorial, stands

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

Stray dog Maya, who won hearts across Assam for staying near late singer Zubeen Garg's cremation site, is alive and safe after being rescued by locals. Reports of her death had recently spread on social media and it caused concern among fans mourning the legendary musician.

According to locals, miscreants allegedly forced Maya to consume alcohol, leaving her unconscious and refusing to eat. Fortunately, she was discovered in time and cared for by residents of Sonapur, where Zubeen Kshetra, the singer's memorial, stands.

Named by Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, the dog has been under the care of a compassionate local who ensures her well-being.

According to a report in India Today NE, videos shared by Maya's caretakers show her healthy and safe. Soon after the clips surfaced, thousands of Zubeen's admirers, who had feared losing another beloved figure tied to his memory, were relieved.

Also, local authorities and residents have reportedly urged the public and media to verify information before spreading unconfirmed reports.

Zubeen passed away on September 19 in Singapore. In his death case, the Singapore Police has shared a statement that, based on their preliminary investigation, they haven't found any foul play.

"The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," they mentioned in the statement.

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in Assam in Zubeen's death probe. The five suspects are Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, police officer and cousin Sandipan Garg, and his two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

