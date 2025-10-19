'Jab Heroine Mein Career Nahi Chala....': Rakhi Sawant Takes A Dig At Tamannaah Bhatia For Doing Item Songs

Rakhi Sawant, who had been away for a while and living in Dubai, recently returned to India and took a dig at actress Tamannaah Bhatia for doing consecutive item numbers. She claimed to be the OG item girl of Bollywood, adding that actresses are now taking inspiration from her and performing item numbers.

Rakhi Sawant Takes Dig At Tamannaah Bhatia For Doing Item Songs

In an interview with Filmygyan, Rakhi responded to fans, noting that item songs don't have the same spark with Tamannaah as they used to have with her. She said, "Yeh log hum log ko dekh-dekh kar item song karna seekh gaye. Yeh pehle heroine banna chahte the, jab inka heroine mein career nahi chala, toh inhone humare pet par laat maar ke, item song karne lag gaye. Sharam karo! OG toh hum hi hain. Aur hum ab heroine banenge."

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court quashed an FIR lodged by Rakhi against her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, noting that the duo had amicably settled their disputes. A bench of Justices Revati Moved Dere and Sandesh Patil observed that the conflicts between Sawant and Durrani had arisen from their matrimonial relationship.

Background of the Complaints

Sawant had earloer filed an FIR at Oshiwara police station accusing Adil of criminal intimidation, harassment and unnatural sex. Durrani had lodged the FIR with Amboli police station alleging that Sawant had defamed him by circulating certain obscene videos of him to his friends. The court quashed both the FIRs.

On the work front, Rakhi recently appeared in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The 46-year-old actress has also hinted at joining the current season of Bigg Boss 19, although an official confirmation is still awaited.