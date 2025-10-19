 'Jab Heroine Mein Career Nahi Chala....': Rakhi Sawant Takes A Dig At Tamannaah Bhatia For Doing Item Songs
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Jab Heroine Mein Career Nahi Chala....': Rakhi Sawant Takes A Dig At Tamannaah Bhatia For Doing Item Songs

'Jab Heroine Mein Career Nahi Chala....': Rakhi Sawant Takes A Dig At Tamannaah Bhatia For Doing Item Songs

Rakhi Sawant, back from Dubai, took a dig at Tamannaah Bhatia for doing consecutive item numbers, calling herself Bollywood's OG item girl. She claimed actresses now copy her style and added, "Yeh pehle heroine banni, jab inka heroine mein career nahi chala, toh inhone humare pet par laat maar ke, item song karne lag gaye."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

Rakhi Sawant, who had been away for a while and living in Dubai, recently returned to India and took a dig at actress Tamannaah Bhatia for doing consecutive item numbers. She claimed to be the OG item girl of Bollywood, adding that actresses are now taking inspiration from her and performing item numbers.

Rakhi Sawant Takes Dig At Tamannaah Bhatia For Doing Item Songs

In an interview with Filmygyan, Rakhi responded to fans, noting that item songs don't have the same spark with Tamannaah as they used to have with her. She said, "Yeh log hum log ko dekh-dekh kar item song karna seekh gaye. Yeh pehle heroine banna chahte the, jab inka heroine mein career nahi chala, toh inhone humare pet par laat maar ke, item song karne lag gaye. Sharam karo! OG toh hum hi hain. Aur hum ab heroine banenge."

Read Also
Rakhi Sawant Supports 'Sweetheart' Hania Aamir & Diljit Dosanjh, Urges Everyone To Watch Sardaar Ji...
article-image

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court quashed an FIR lodged by Rakhi against her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, noting that the duo had amicably settled their disputes. A bench of Justices Revati Moved Dere and Sandesh Patil observed that the conflicts between Sawant and Durrani had arisen from their matrimonial relationship.

FPJ Shorts
Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral
Costumed Dogs Get Their Chance To Trick-Or-Treat At Annual Halloween Event In Michigan; Adorable Looks Go Viral
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra; Demands Clean List Before Polls—Key Highlights | VIDEO
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges 96 Lakh Fake Voters In Maharashtra; Demands Clean List Before Polls—Key Highlights | VIDEO
Banned Chinese Firecrackers Smuggled To Tamil Nadu Seized, 4 Arrested
Banned Chinese Firecrackers Smuggled To Tamil Nadu Seized, 4 Arrested
Bizarre Scenes! Raul Fernandez Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory With 'Shoey' Celebration At Australian Grand Prix; Video
Bizarre Scenes! Raul Fernandez Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory With 'Shoey' Celebration At Australian Grand Prix; Video

Background of the Complaints

Sawant had earloer filed an FIR at Oshiwara police station accusing Adil of criminal intimidation, harassment and unnatural sex. Durrani had lodged the FIR with Amboli police station alleging that Sawant had defamed him by circulating certain obscene videos of him to his friends. The court quashed both the FIRs.

Read Also
Who Is Dodi Khan - Rakhi Sawant's Future Pakistani Husband? Deets Inside
article-image

On the work front, Rakhi recently appeared in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The 46-year-old actress has also hinted at joining the current season of Bigg Boss 19, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Blessed With Baby Boy Ahead Of Actress' 37th Birthday: 'Arms Full,...

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Blessed With Baby Boy Ahead Of Actress' 37th Birthday: 'Arms Full,...

'Jab Heroine Mein Career Nahi Chala....': Rakhi Sawant Takes A Dig At Tamannaah Bhatia For Doing...

'Jab Heroine Mein Career Nahi Chala....': Rakhi Sawant Takes A Dig At Tamannaah Bhatia For Doing...

Uorfi Javed Turns Modern Day Princess In Gold Beaded Jacket At British Museum's Pink Ball 2025

Uorfi Javed Turns Modern Day Princess In Gold Beaded Jacket At British Museum's Pink Ball 2025

Stray Dog Maya Rescued After Being Forced To Consume Alcohol At Zubeen Garg's Cremation Site; Now...

Stray Dog Maya Rescued After Being Forced To Consume Alcohol At Zubeen Garg's Cremation Site; Now...

'Slip Of Tongue Or Deliberate Hint?': Salman Khan Mentions Balochistan Separately From Pakistan,...

'Slip Of Tongue Or Deliberate Hint?': Salman Khan Mentions Balochistan Separately From Pakistan,...