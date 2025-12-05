 Dhurandhar X Review: Netizens Call First-Half 'Stretched' & 'Exhausting' But Second-Half Stands Strong
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar X Review: Netizens Call First-Half 'Stretched' & 'Exhausting' But Second-Half Stands Strong

Dhurandhar X Review: Netizens Call First-Half 'Stretched' & 'Exhausting' But Second-Half Stands Strong

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan, Dhurandhar hit cinemas on December 5, 2025. While the first half left many viewers disappointed, the second half has been widely praised. Netizens are calling the film "cooked" and urging others to grab their tickets.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar X Review | Instagram

Dhurandhar finally released on December 5, 2025, after facing considerable controversy. The film is based on the IC-814 hijacking and the 1999 Parliament attack. But is it worth watching? Before you buy your tickets, let's take a look at what fans are saying on social media.

Dhurandhar X Review

After watching the first half of the film, a user tweeted, "The first half duration should have been been little trimmed because it feels little exhausting😅However, the cast handles this effectively with their performances 👏Hope 2nd half stands strong 🔥(sic)." Another wrote, "Done with first half. Aditya Dhar cooked 🥵🔥🔥. Book your tickets (sic)."

It appears that viewers have responded positively to the film. Many fans highlighted the strong performances of the Dhurandhar cast as one of the main reasons they stayed engaged. However, some felt that the first half of the movie was a bit "stretched" and "exhausting," while the second half was reportedly much more gripping and well-paced.

FPJ Shorts
Flipkart Buy Buy Sale 2025 In India Begins: Nothing Phone 3 At ₹49,999, Phone 3a At ₹21,999, More Price Cuts
Flipkart Buy Buy Sale 2025 In India Begins: Nothing Phone 3 At ₹49,999, Phone 3a At ₹21,999, More Price Cuts
IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Intervenes, Airline Issues Apology — 10 Key Developments Explained
IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Intervenes, Airline Issues Apology — 10 Key Developments Explained
Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun's Actioner Is A Semi Dragfest In The Name Of Patriotism (TILL INTERVAL)
Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun's Actioner Is A Semi Dragfest In The Name Of Patriotism (TILL INTERVAL)
ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth ₹1,120 Crore As Part Of Money Laundering Probe Against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani's Companies
ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth ₹1,120 Crore As Part Of Money Laundering Probe Against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani's Companies

Dhurandhar Cast & Crew

Dhurandhar boasts a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh in the titular role, Sara Arjun as his on-screen love interest, R. Madhavan as IB Chief Ajay Sanyal, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal. The film is directed and written by Aditya Dhar, with action sequences choreographed by Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannik Ben, and Ramazan Bulut. The cinematography is handled by Vishal Nowlakha, editing by Shivkumar V Panicker, and music composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with the background score receiving special mention for heightening the intensity of the film’s action scenes.

As per the Sacnilk's report, Dhurandhar has so far grossed Rs. 2.49 crore at the box office on Day 1 (as of 11 am). The movie is expected to have the biggest post-COVID opening. Trade expert predicts that Dhurandhar is expected to earn around Rs. 20 crore. let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun's Actioner Is A Semi Dragfest In The Name Of...

Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun's Actioner Is A Semi Dragfest In The Name Of...

OTT Releases This Week: From Diés Iraé To The Abandons, Check The List Of Films & Shows For...

OTT Releases This Week: From Diés Iraé To The Abandons, Check The List Of Films & Shows For...

Alia Bhatt Wraps November Dump With Adorable 'Inside Pictures Of Daughter Raha's 3rd Birthday Bash'...

Alia Bhatt Wraps November Dump With Adorable 'Inside Pictures Of Daughter Raha's 3rd Birthday Bash'...

Dhurandhar X Review: Netizens Call First-Half 'Stretched' & 'Exhausting' But Second-Half Stands...

Dhurandhar X Review: Netizens Call First-Half 'Stretched' & 'Exhausting' But Second-Half Stands...

Pakistani Influencer Pyari Maryam Dies After Childbirth: Family Shares Update On Newborn Twins

Pakistani Influencer Pyari Maryam Dies After Childbirth: Family Shares Update On Newborn Twins