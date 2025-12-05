Dhurandhar X Review: Netizens Call First-Half 'Stretched' & 'Exhausting' But Second-Half Stands Strong

Dhurandhar X Review | Instagram

Dhurandhar finally released on December 5, 2025, after facing considerable controversy. The film is based on the IC-814 hijacking and the 1999 Parliament attack. But is it worth watching? Before you buy your tickets, let's take a look at what fans are saying on social media.

After watching the first half of the film, a user tweeted, "The first half duration should have been been little trimmed because it feels little exhausting😅However, the cast handles this effectively with their performances 👏Hope 2nd half stands strong 🔥(sic)." Another wrote, "Done with first half. Aditya Dhar cooked 🥵🔥🔥. Book your tickets (sic)."

It appears that viewers have responded positively to the film. Many fans highlighted the strong performances of the Dhurandhar cast as one of the main reasons they stayed engaged. However, some felt that the first half of the movie was a bit "stretched" and "exhausting," while the second half was reportedly much more gripping and well-paced.

Dhurandhar boasts a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh in the titular role, Sara Arjun as his on-screen love interest, R. Madhavan as IB Chief Ajay Sanyal, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal. The film is directed and written by Aditya Dhar, with action sequences choreographed by Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannik Ben, and Ramazan Bulut. The cinematography is handled by Vishal Nowlakha, editing by Shivkumar V Panicker, and music composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with the background score receiving special mention for heightening the intensity of the film’s action scenes.

As per the Sacnilk's report, Dhurandhar has so far grossed Rs. 2.49 crore at the box office on Day 1 (as of 11 am). The movie is expected to have the biggest post-COVID opening. Trade expert predicts that Dhurandhar is expected to earn around Rs. 20 crore. let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.