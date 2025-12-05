OTT Releases This Week: From Diés Iraé To The Abandons, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | December 05, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Rashmika Mandanna's latest romantic film, The Girlfriend, tells the story of Bhooma (Rashmika Mandanna), a young MA student who gets in a relationship with Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty). It is streaming on Netlfix
The Abandons is an action drama that tells the tale of an intense land conflict in the wild Washington Territory during the 1850s. It is streaming on Netflix
Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's starrer Thamma is a fantasy-horror film that tells the story of an urban reporter who falls in love with a beautiful woman, only to discover she is not ordinary but a vampire. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video
The wait is finally over for Malayalam cinema fans! Diés Iraé is now streaming on JioHotstar. The movie centres on an affluent architect named Rohan who starts to encounter supernatural occurrences after his ex-girlfriend, Kani, takes her own life
The Believers Season 2 is a Thai crime drama series that revolves around three young entrepreneurs who invest in a tech startup, but their life turns upside down when it fails and leaves them with massive debt. What happens next is revealed in the series. It is streaming on Netflix
Stephen, directed by debutant Mithun Balaj, tells the story of a man named Stephan Jebaraj, who walks into a police station and confesses to murdering nine young women. It is streaming on Netflix
Thanks For Reading!