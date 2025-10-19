Uorfi Javed Turns Modern Day Princess In Gold Beaded Jacket At British Museum's Pink Ball 2025

Bollywood’s bold fashion icon Uorfi Javed once again proved why she’s a global style disruptor at the British Museum’s prestigious 2025 Pink Ball. The event, themed “Colours and Light of India,” celebrated the vibrancy of Indian heritage through art, fashion, and design, and Uorfi’s dazzling appearance perfectly embodied that vision.

A night of culture, colour, and couture

Held at the iconic British Museum in London, this year’s Pink Ball coincided with the museum’s “Ancient India: Living Traditions” exhibition, which explores the ongoing influence of Indian culture and craftsmanship. The gala brought together international celebrities, designers, and cultural figures for an evening that blended history with haute couture.

Amidst the grandeur of artefacts and ancient art, Uorfi Javed’s arrival became one of the evening’s most talked-about moments. Known for her fearless approach to fashion, the actress made a powerful statement in a custom creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, a designer duo synonymous with luxury, legacy, and modern Indian artistry.

Uorfi’s look

For the Pink Ball, Uorfi wore a voluminous hot-pink skirt paired with a heavily beaded gold jacket,l a look that radiated power and femininity in equal measure. The skirt, reminiscent of traditional Indian textiles, celebrated the festive energy of India while maintaining a couture silhouette worthy of a global red carpet.

The highlight, however, was the structured gold-beaded jacket, which featured bold shoulder pads and intricate detailing. The striking design turned Uorfi into a modern-day warrior princess, a symbol of strength, rebellion, and opulence. The gold beadwork shimmered under the museum lights, capturing the essence of India’s regal traditions while presenting them in a futuristic form.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, celebrated for their ability to merge heritage with innovation, delivered yet another masterpiece. Their craftsmanship and eye for drama gave Uorfi’s look a sense of grandeur that resonated perfectly with the Pink Ball’s luxurious setting.

Styling that spoke volumes

Uorfi completed her look with sleek hair, defined brows, and a deep berry lip that added depth and sophistication. The minimalist makeup ensured that the attention stayed on the dramatic silhouette of her outfit. Her confident poise and unapologetic attitude made the entire look even more commanding, reinforcing her reputation as one of Bollywood’s most daring fashion figures.

The significance of the Pink Ball

The 2025 edition of the Pink Ball marked the British Museum’s debut into large-scale cultural fundraising events. Themed around India’s vibrant aesthetics, the event also reflected the museum’s ongoing commitment to celebrating global heritage. Funds raised from the gala will support the museum’s international collaborations and exhibitions.