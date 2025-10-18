Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Man Over Controversial Edited Video On Singer's Demise

A month after Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's tragic death in Singapore, Assam police have arrested a 27-year-old man for posting a controversial video related to Garg's demise on social media.

Assam Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Man Over Controversial Edited Video On Zubeen's Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X on Friday, stated that the accused, Md Injamul Hoque, son of the late Rowsot Uddin from Telia Bebejia under Juria Police Station, was arrested for uploading an edited video on Facebook under the name 'SK Ahmad.'

The post, reportedly made on October 15, contained inflammatory content regarding Garg's death. The accused has admitted to uploading the video himself.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sarma further stated, "He stated that he had obtained the original clip from an OTT platform, after which he added inflammatory remarks through editing before posting it."

No Foul Play In Zubeen Garg's Death

Earlier on Friday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had said that they do not suspect any foul play in the case, adding that the investigation is still underway.

Rahul Gandhi Visits Zubeen Garg's Residence In Guwahati

On Friday, October 17, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of Zubeen in Guwahati, Assam to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

In visuals that have now surfaced online, Rahul is seen meeting Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg and other family members and consoling them. The Congress leader also paid an emotional tribute to the late artist, remembering his contribution to Indian and Assamese music.

The singer, 52, died on September 19. He was there as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival, Singapore, which was scheduled to take place on September 20 and 21. Before the festival began, on September 19, he went on a yacht outing with members of the Assam Association Singapore.

Earlier, reports suggested that he died during a scuba diving incident; however, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that he suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, dismissing claims of a scuba-related accident.

On Wednesday, the CJI court in Guwahati sent five accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, to Judicial custody in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case. (ANI)