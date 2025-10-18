Dolly Singh Becomes First Indian To Receive Instagram's Golden Ring: Calls It 'Career's Biggest Moments'

Dolly Singh | Instagram

In yet another trailblazing moment for Indian creators, Dolly Singh has made history by becoming the first Indian to receive Instagram’s Global 2025 Rings Award. Known for her bold humour and unapologetic authenticity, Dolly has gone from making relatable sketches in her bedroom to being celebrated on one of the world’s biggest creative stages.

India's funny girl strikes gold: 'One of my career’s biggest moments yet'

If you’ve ever scrolled through Instagram and burst out laughing at "Raju ki Mummy" or a South Delhi girl rant, chances are Dolly has been part of your day. This time, however, the laughter turned to awe as Instagram officially named her one of the 25 global winners of its prestigious Rings Awards, making her the only Indian creator to receive the honour in 2025.

According to Meta, "Rings is an award from Instagram to celebrate those who aren’t afraid to take creative chances and do it their way. Rings isn’t about honouring a specific type of content – it honours a spirit. This award is for the creators who don’t just participate in culture – but shift it, break through whatever barrier holds them back to realise their ambitions."

Reacting to the news, Dolly shared with Meta, “Being recognised with the Rings Award is so surreal that the feeling has still not sunk in. It’s definitely one of my career’s biggest moments yet, and a shiver goes down my spine every time I think about it."

"The jury panel for the award is impeccable, and just the fact that these brilliant, genius minds have seen my content is unbelievable! I hope to continue making my audience proud with the content I create," she added.

Who is Dolly Singh?

For those few who haven’t yet encountered her sass and wit, Dolly Singh is one of India's beloved digital creators, actors, and writers. She started her journey with the blog 'Spill The Sass,' focusing on accessible fashion before joining iDiva, where her "South Delhi girl" sketches went viral.

Over the years, she’s built a loyal audience of 1.6 million followers on Instagram, starred in 'Modern Love Mumbai,' and emerged as a voice for creativity and self-expression. Her humour, often drawn from everyday Indian life, has made her a household name in the creator community.

Reflected on her creative journey, Dolly expressed in the same statement, "Instagram has been my playground from the start, where I first explored fashion, then comedy, and now larger storytelling. It’s a space where I’ve been able to experiment, take risks, and share my most authentic self with my community."

What does the award Include?

Winners of the Rings Award 2025 will reportedly receive both a physical and digital golden ring, the digital one appearing around their profile picture whenever they post stories. They also gain exclusive features like customisable profile backdrops and a personalised "like" button, allowing for even more creative expression on the platform.

Meet the global winners’

Joining Dolly on the winners’ list are creators like Zarna Garg, Aki and Koichi, and Olivia Dean. The jury panel was stacked with global icons, including Spike Lee, Grace Wales Bonner, Marc Jacobs, Pat McGrath, Yara Shahidi, KAWS, and Instagram’s own Adam Mosseri and Eva Chen.