Gallery FPH: 'Rang-Dhyaas' – Dinesh Khairnar Presents Mumbai Through A New Lens

At Mumbai’s Gallery FPH, Nariman Point, artist Dinesh Ashok Khairnar invites viewers to rediscover the city through his solo exhibition, Rang-Dhyaas, on display from October 16 to 31, 2025. Through his vivid watercolours and acrylics, Khairnar captures the city’s rhythm, from glowing sunsets to the quiet drama of the sea, each canvas reflecting Mumbai’s ever-changing moods.

"The cityscape offers a glimpse into the soul of urban life,” says Khairnar, whose works combine architecture, humanity, and nature in a seamless visual dialogue. Rang-Dhyaas, which translates to "colourful imagination," is a celebration of moments that make Mumbai extraordinary.

A city in motion, frozen in paint

Khairnar’s art is inspired by moments that grab his senses, the interplay of sunlight and shadows, the hum of boats along the shore, or the vast calm of the Arabian Sea. "When my inner artist stops me because of a dramatic view — the light, mood, or composition — I have to capture it. That moment forces me to pick up a white canvas and recreate it in watercolour or acrylic," he explains. "I then enjoy that moment a million times over by seeing it again in my painting."

Last rays of the Sun |

One such piece, "Last Rays of the Sun," captures boats and ships bathed in golden light as the sun sets behind the city, a view Khairnar witnessed while returning from the Elephanta Caves. "It’s not about precision," he says, "but about freezing that warm, fleeting moment."

Father's View |

Another heartfelt work, "Father's View," stems from a photograph his father took. "He captured something simple but powerful. I knew I wanted to paint it. That's why I named it 'Father's View' — it's our shared artistic vision," he shares.

Nature's Drama |

Then there's "Nature's Drama," a panoramic portrayal of Mumbai from above the Western Express Highway. Featuring the skyline of Malad's Westin Tower and Oberoi Mall, it reflects on humanity’s small stories against the grandeur of nature.

Khairnar’s journey

Khairnar’s artistic spark ignited early. "I don’t remember when I started sketching,” he says, “but my parents tell me my first drawing was of my father’s old Ambassador car — on a slate! Cars still find their way into my paintings.” Professionally, Khairnar has spent two decades working as a storyboard artist for ad films and movies, painting in between “for passion and peace.”

In an age dominated by artificial intelligence, Khairnar believes the human touch in art still reigns supreme. “In this AI world, we artists still create for art lovers,” he says. “After God and Nature, we try to paint their art on our tiny canvases. This Diwali, visit exhibitions, not just mine, but every artist’s vision. Each one tells a different, beautiful story."

Additional details:

When: October 16 to October 31, 2025

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai.