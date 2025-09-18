Gallery FPH: Aparna Pandey's Art Exhibition 'Shridha' Brings Colour, Culture & Creativity

The Gallery FPH continues to honour diverse artistic voices, and its latest showcase brings a fresh wave of colour and culture to Mumbai. This September, the gallery presents “Shridha – Colours & Stories”, a solo exhibition by artist Aparna Pandey. Running from September 16 to 30, 2025, the show blends mythology, tradition, and personal reflection on canvas.

Aparna Pandey |

About 'Shridha'

For Aparna, the exhibition is deeply personal. The title 'Shridha' is more than just a name; it is a heartfelt tribute to her daughters, Shriya and Shraddha. "The exhibition is special to me because it is also presented under Shridha, which is named after my daughters. Their values of love, creativity, and thoughtfulness inspire me constantly. This is my way of blending tradition with the personal," she shares.

Wild Bloom |

Tapestry of themes: From mythology to everyday moments

The art by Shridha travels across multiple realms, featuring divine stories, folk heritage, and intimate human moments. Aparna’s work embraces the spiritual alongside the mundane, creating a dialogue between mythology and lived experiences. "My paintings move across mythology, heritage, and everyday moments of life. They are also about different types of expression—intimate, playful, reflective, and celebratory," she explains.

Raas Leela |

Inspiration rooted in tradition, elevated by emotion

Aparna draws heavily from India’s folk traditions with their rich visual language, symbolism, and intricate detailing. Yet, her work is not merely an imitation of these art forms. Instead, she infuses them with her own emotional landscapes. “I am inspired by India’s folk traditions, which hold so much beauty and depth. At the same time, I paint from personal feelings—stillness, joy, or reflection. I attempt to bring the two together in newer ways on the canvas.”

Ardhanareeshwar- The Divine Fusion |

Late-blooming journey back to art

What makes Aparna’s journey even more inspiring is that her serious tryst with art began only a few years ago. Though she harboured dreams of being an artist as a child, life’s responsibilities took her elsewhere. The Covid-19 lockdown in 2021 rekindled her creative spark. She began with mandalas, drawn by their meditative quality, and slowly expanded into folk traditions like Pattachitra, Phad, and Madhubani before moving into larger acrylic works.

“It has been three years of rediscovering an old passion,” she reflects. Her rapid evolution from mandalas to expansive mythological canvases is a testament to both her dedication and innate artistic voice.

The Humble Offerinf |

Highlight works from Shridha

Among the standout pieces in the exhibition are:

Krishna on Kandarp Ashwa

Inspired by Odisha’s Pattachitra style, this painting depicts Krishna on the mythical Kandarp Ashwa, encircled by gopis in Raasleela. Intricate lines and rhythmic forms celebrate divine love, transforming playful mythology into timeless devotion.

Ganpati |

Whispers of Compassion

Rooted in Buddhist lore, this painting captures Green Tara, the swift protector. Gentle greens and earthy tones evoke calmness, courage, and renewal, drawing viewers into a meditative space.

Ardhanareeshwar – The Divine Fusion

Painted in Kerala mural style, this piece represents the union of Shiva and Parvati. It radiates balance and harmony, symbolising the inseparability of strength and grace.

Each of these works demonstrates Aparna’s ability to weave cultural tradition with her personal artistic sensibility.

An invitation to connect

For Aparna, Shridha is not just about showcasing her art but also about sharing a personal journey. “I would say this exhibition is both about showcasing my paintings and trying to let people relate to my journey. I hope each visitor finds a moment that speaks to them,” she says.

As visitors step into Gallery FPH this fortnight, they are not just witnessing an exhibition—they are part of an intimate conversation between tradition, emotion, and rediscovery.

Exhibition details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: September 15, 2025, to September 30, 2025