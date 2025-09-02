Gallery FPH: Artist Radhika Powar Celebrates India's Heritage Through Contemporary Art

Art and heritage meet contemporary expression this month as artist Radhika Powar unveils her solo exhibition “Classic Contemporaries” at the stunning Gallery FPH, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, running from September 1 to 15, 2025.

Delve into the art of Radhika Powar

This showcase is more than an exhibition for Powar; it's a journey through India's biodiversity, mythology, and cultural roots, retold through bold strokes of acrylics. "I prefer working with contemporary and Indian classical styles, as I believe there’s lots in store with our Indian art history, biodiversity, and cultural heritage which needs to be conserved, inculcated & represented," she explains.

The art exhibition delves into themes of nature, life, divinity, and human relationships, often embodying different states of mind. Powar's medium of choice, acrylics, reflects her love for vibrant palettes and quick-drying textures, which lend themselves to her bold colour representation.

Embodiment of Goddess – Durga |

Among her key series is "Embodiment of Goddess – Durga", inspired by India’s sculptural legacy. Durga, she says, represents "the power to believe in one’s multifaceted beings… plunging swiftly & raising to power, while carrying the divine beauty within forever."

The series draws from centuries-old temple carvings, including depictions of Mahishasurmardini (Durga slaying the buffalo demon), connecting the past with her modern artistic language.

Other works in the exhibition include:

Apsaras from the Hoysala Dynasty (2019): Drawing inspiration from intricately carved sculptures of queens and princesses.

Gajaatmaka (2021): A tribute to the elephant as a symbol of strength, compassion, and spirituality.

Ashwa – Courting Couple: Capturing the horse as a majestic emblem of independence, patience, and passion.

Powar's identity as an environmentalist and trained Bharatanatyam dancer (adjudicated ‘Vishaarad’ under Guru Rohini Manish Singhi) informs her creative process. Her work has previously been showcased at national and international art conclaves, earning appreciation from global art patrons.

For those attending, she extends a heartfelt invitation: “I would be honoured to invite each and everyone to come and experience the artworks with typical ‘Indian classic’ touch representing our own golden heritage.”

So, whether you’re an ardent art lover or someone seeking a soulful cultural experience, Classic Contemporaries promises a feast for the eyes and spirit.

Event details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: September 1, 2025, to September 15, 2025