 Gallery FPH: Artist Radhika Powar Celebrates India's Heritage Through Contemporary Art
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGallery FPH: Artist Radhika Powar Celebrates India's Heritage Through Contemporary Art

Gallery FPH: Artist Radhika Powar Celebrates India's Heritage Through Contemporary Art

Artist Radhika Powar unveils her solo exhibition “Classic Contemporaries” at the stunning Gallery FPH, Nariman Point in Mumbai.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
article-image

Art and heritage meet contemporary expression this month as artist Radhika Powar unveils her solo exhibition “Classic Contemporaries” at the stunning Gallery FPH, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, running from September 1 to 15, 2025.

Delve into the art of Radhika Powar

This showcase is more than an exhibition for Powar; it's a journey through India's biodiversity, mythology, and cultural roots, retold through bold strokes of acrylics. "I prefer working with contemporary and Indian classical styles, as I believe there’s lots in store with our Indian art history, biodiversity, and cultural heritage which needs to be conserved, inculcated & represented," she explains.

Read Also
Gallery FPH: 'Whispers Of The Wilderness' Art Exhibition By Vinita Sadarangani Is An Ode To Nature
article-image

The art exhibition delves into themes of nature, life, divinity, and human relationships, often embodying different states of mind. Powar's medium of choice, acrylics, reflects her love for vibrant palettes and quick-drying textures, which lend themselves to her bold colour representation.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Reports 373 Lightning Deaths In 2024-25, Eastern UP Worst Hit
Uttar Pradesh Reports 373 Lightning Deaths In 2024-25, Eastern UP Worst Hit
End Of An Era: 171-Year-Old Registered Post Bows Out, Speed Post Takes Over
End Of An Era: 171-Year-Old Registered Post Bows Out, Speed Post Takes Over
'Both Have Aggressive Breast Cancer At A Young Age!: Sr. Oncologist Sewanti Limaye Talks About Hina Khan & Tannishtha Chatterjee's Cancer Diagnosis
'Both Have Aggressive Breast Cancer At A Young Age!: Sr. Oncologist Sewanti Limaye Talks About Hina Khan & Tannishtha Chatterjee's Cancer Diagnosis
'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi Viral After DPL 2025 Win; Video
'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi Viral After DPL 2025 Win; Video
Embodiment of Goddess – Durga

Embodiment of Goddess – Durga |

Among her key series is "Embodiment of Goddess – Durga", inspired by India’s sculptural legacy. Durga, she says, represents "the power to believe in one’s multifaceted beings… plunging swiftly & raising to power, while carrying the divine beauty within forever."

The series draws from centuries-old temple carvings, including depictions of Mahishasurmardini (Durga slaying the buffalo demon), connecting the past with her modern artistic language.

Read Also
Gallery FPH: Artist Anil Borate Brings 'Nature Through Canvas' Alive In Mumbai's Solo Art Exhibition
article-image

Other works in the exhibition include:

Apsaras from the Hoysala Dynasty (2019): Drawing inspiration from intricately carved sculptures of queens and princesses.

Gajaatmaka (2021): A tribute to the elephant as a symbol of strength, compassion, and spirituality.

Ashwa – Courting Couple: Capturing the horse as a majestic emblem of independence, patience, and passion.

Powar's identity as an environmentalist and trained Bharatanatyam dancer (adjudicated ‘Vishaarad’ under Guru Rohini Manish Singhi) informs her creative process. Her work has previously been showcased at national and international art conclaves, earning appreciation from global art patrons.

Read Also
Gallery FPH: A Visual Symphony By Deepa Gaur, Uma Joshi & Manosh
article-image

For those attending, she extends a heartfelt invitation: “I would be honoured to invite each and everyone to come and experience the artworks with typical ‘Indian classic’ touch representing our own golden heritage.”

So, whether you’re an ardent art lover or someone seeking a soulful cultural experience, Classic Contemporaries promises a feast for the eyes and spirit.

Event details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: September 1, 2025, to September 15, 2025

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gallery FPH: Artist Radhika Powar Celebrates India's Heritage Through Contemporary Art

Gallery FPH: Artist Radhika Powar Celebrates India's Heritage Through Contemporary Art

Maharashtra's 100-Year-Old Tradition Where Prasad Is Caught With Umbrella Goes Viral | VIDEO

Maharashtra's 100-Year-Old Tradition Where Prasad Is Caught With Umbrella Goes Viral | VIDEO

World Coconut Day: Discover The Numerous Benefits Of The Tree In Its Entirety

World Coconut Day: Discover The Numerous Benefits Of The Tree In Its Entirety

Beauty & Glamour! Grace Hayden Steals The Spotlight As DPL 2025 Anchor, Embracing Her Inner Glam And...

Beauty & Glamour! Grace Hayden Steals The Spotlight As DPL 2025 Anchor, Embracing Her Inner Glam And...

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 7 Watch LIVE: Anant Ambani, Shilpa Shetty Seek Blessing; Grand Afternoon...

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 7 Watch LIVE: Anant Ambani, Shilpa Shetty Seek Blessing; Grand Afternoon...