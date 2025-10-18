Why Has The Sanganeri Print Blanket Replaced White Ones In AC Coaches?

Indian Railways Introduces Sanganeri Blanket Covers In AC Compartments (Screengrab) | X |

The next time you board an AC coach, you might notice something colourful replacing the familiar plain white blankets. Yes, Indian Railways has introduced printed blanket covers featuring traditional Sanganeri designs, marking a vibrant change that aims to enhance comfort, hygiene, and cultural pride.

The initiative, launched by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Jaipur’s Khatipura Railway Station, began with the Jaipur–Asarwa Express as part of a pilot project. The move is designed to reportedly enhance the passenger experience while supporting the government’s 'Vocal for Local' mission by showcasing India’s rich textile heritage.

Is the Sanganeri print blanket better than the white ones?

Sanganeri prints, known for their delicate floral patterns and hand-blocked motifs, have been chosen to add warmth and aesthetic appeal to train journeys. The initiative also reflects a broader vision of modernising Indian Railways while preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Speaking at the launch, Vaishnaw said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Indian Railways has seen “unprecedented transformation”, not just in infrastructure but also in passenger comfort and quality of service.

As per media reports, he outlined three main reasons for the change. First, it enhances passenger convenience, especially for middle- and lower-income travellers. Second, the printed covers address hygiene concerns associated with reusable blankets by being more durable and easier to clean. And finally, the project celebrates India’s regional textile traditions, with plans to feature prints from different states after successful trials.

If this pilot succeeds, the colourful Sanganeri-inspired blankets could soon brighten AC coaches across the country, blending comfort, culture, and craftsmanship on every journey.