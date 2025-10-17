 Bengaluru Woman Pays ₹45,000 To Part-Time Nanny: Says, 'House Help Aren't Treated Professionally In India'; Internet In Splits
Russian influencer Yulia Aslamova’s viral Instagram post explaining why she pays her Bengaluru house help ₹45,000 a month has sparked debate online

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
Russian content creator Yulia Aslamova, who has made Bengaluru her home, recently found herself at the center of a heated online discussion after revealing that she pays her house help ₹45,000 per month. The revelation came through an Instagram post where she broke down her monthly expenses, drawing both admiration and criticism from netizens.

Professionalism over prejudice

In her latest Instagram post, Aslamova explained the reasoning behind her generous payment structure. She emphasised that professionalism, trust, and respect are core values in her relationship with her domestic staff.

“Typically, household help are not treated professionally in India,” she wrote. “Most people complain that helpers ‘just run away,’ but I believe the problem lies in how they are treated. If you consider their jobs as seriously as your own, they won’t.”

A corporate approach to household management

Yulia revealed that she applies corporate-style management systems even at home. She has implemented a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) system for her domestic staff, offering performance-based bonuses and annual increments of 10%.

According to her, this system encourages her house help to take ownership of their roles and continuously improve. “I push people for growth and I build relationships that last for years,” she said.

She also shared that she has sponsored driving lessons for her house help, allowing them to expand their skill set and become more independent, a gesture that she views as part of her investment in their personal growth.

Building loyalty through growth

When hiring a nanny for her daughter Elina, Aslamova said she conducted over 20 interviews before making a choice. Despite needing only part-time help initially, she prioritised mindset and attitude over salary savings.

“During the first year, we were validating each other,” she wrote. “By the second year, I introduced the KPI system, and by the third year, I offered a full-time role with a 1.7x hike, more training, and driving lessons. My message was clear, if you grow with me, I’ll take care of you.”

She proudly added that none of her employees have ever quit unless she chose to let them go.

Her philosophy on empowerment

Aslamova believes that creating growth opportunities is key to building loyalty and efficiency. She encourages people to value their house help’s time and potential rather than seeing them only as service providers.

“If you’re spending four to five hours daily on housework instead of focusing on your own growth, you’re missing out,” she wrote. “And if you take household hiring lightly, you’re missing out too.”

Internet reactions

Her post has sparked diverse opinions online. While many praised her for her progressive approach and empathy toward domestic workers, others criticized the amount as excessive.

One user commented, “Middle-class people in the comments- this post isn’t for you. When a celebrity flaunts an expensive Hermes bag, you don’t criticize the price; you just scroll. Do the same here.”

Another wrote, “House helps are enablers- they make it possible for us to focus on what we’re best at. They deserve to be valued.”

