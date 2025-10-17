Sonakshi Sinha Channels 'Heeramandi's' Royal Vibe At Diwali 2025 Bash

By: Rahul M | October 17, 2025
Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha turned heads at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash 2025, effortlessly blending elegance with modern glamour
All images from Instagram
Sonakshi looked breathtaking in a cream-hued traditional ensemble that radiated festive opulence. The soothing ivory tone paired with gold accents reflected warmth
Her outfit featured delicate hand embroidery in shimmering gold, giving her attire a royal touch. The detailed craftsmanship added texture and richness to the fabric
The actress chose a voluminous lehenga skirt that exuded grandeur and elegance. The structured flare added drama to her look while maintaining a graceful flow
Sonakshi’s sheer dupatta with fine golden detailing draped effortlessly across her shoulders. The cascading veil enhanced her silhouette, lending a touch of soft, feminine charm to the entire look
The actress kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, pairing her outfit with a gold-embroidered potli bag. The traditional bag added authenticity to her ensemble while maintaining its sophisticated appeal
Sonakshi elevated her festive attire with bold statement earrings that perfectly matched the intricate embroidery on her outfit, striking a balance between luxury and tradition
