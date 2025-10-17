 Hrithik Roshan, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha & Other B-Town Celebs Bedazzle At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood's festive spirit is in full swing as Diwali parties light up Mumbai, and producer Ramesh Taurani's star-studded bash was the latest hotspot for glamour and good vibes. Following Manish Malhotra's grand celebration, this mid-week soirée brought together the brightest names of B-town — all dressed to impress and dazzle under the festive lights.

Star-studded guest list

From Hrithik Roshan–Saba Azad to Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Iqbal and Riteish Deshmukh–Genelia D’Souza, the guest list was pure A-list magic. Also spotted were Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, and Pashmina Roshan, along with Ekta Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat–Kriti Kharbanda, Mini Mathur–Kabir Khan, and Arpita Khan–Aayush Sharma.

Check out some of the looks:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik looked sharp in an all-black satin shirt and jeans, while Saba glowed in a golden sharara set.

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi and Zaheer looked exquisite on the red carpet. Sonakshi stunned in a off-white and gold anarkali, while Zaheer donned an embellished royal blue kurta-pyjama.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya embraced royal tones in a maroon and blue velvet kurta-palazzo with heavy zardozi embroidery.

Nora Fatehi

The showstopper of the night, Nora shimmered in a golden Manish Malhotra ‘Inaya’ couture lehenga, featuring an intricately embroidered blouse and fishtail skirt.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The actor kept it classic in an ivory three-piece set, featuring a simple kurta-pyjama layered with an intricately embroidered jacket.

Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh

Easily the most stylish duo! Genelia oozed chic elegance in a dark-toned lehenga draped like a saree with a belt, while Riteish sparkled in a sequinned black sherwani.

Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda

The couple kept it minimal yet regal. Pulkit in a floral embroidered kurta, and Kriti in a minimalist six-yard paired with a heavily embellished blouse.

Alaya F

Alaya F turned heads in a metallic grey Monisha Jaising ‘Maharani’ couture featuring a dramatic flared skirt and halter-neck blouse.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt dazzled in a bejewelled lehenga with a plunging neckline blouse and a structured skirt boasting a bold thigh-high slit.

