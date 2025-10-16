 Who Is Neelam Gill? Only Indian Model At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Neelam Gill made waves as the only Indian model to grace the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, turning heads in a dreamy pink lingerie set.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
British-Indian model Neelam Gill at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 | Image courtesy: Instagram (@fashunwithviren)

Indian diva Neelam Gill made the nation beam with pride at the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she did it in true angel style. The British-Indian model wowed the crowd in a soft, ethereal pink ensemble at the 2025 runway, exuding sultry elegance with confidence. Already a fan favourite from last year, Neelam once again proved why she’s a standout South Asian presence on the global fashion stage.

article-image

Only Indian model at VS Show

Neelam first made her Victoria’s Secret debut in 2024, donning an icy blue bralette and bottoms set complemented by holographic wings. She is also the only model to walk at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - and doing it just right with her stunning catwalk.

For her second outing, the model walked the runway in a dreamy pink bra paired with shimmering panties. To add layers of sophistication, she draped a sheer skirt over the set, creating an sensual yet chic silhouette. Her styling was minimal yet striking, letting the delicate fabric and soft tones speak for themselves.

Who is Neelam Gill?

Born on 27th April, 1995, in Coventry, England, to Sikh grandparents from Punjab, Neelam is a British-Indian model. She began her journey at just 13 during The Clothes Show Live and signed with NEXT Model Management a year later.

By 18, she had broken significant barriers, becoming the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign during London Fashion Week. Since then, the 34-year-old has walked for designers such as Kanye West, Rohit Bal, and Dior, and has fronted campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and L’Oréal Paris, making her one of the most versatile and influential faces in modeling today.

About Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

Neelam was joined with a starry lineup, including Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Alex Consani, Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes and Paloma Elsesser. The show took place in Berlin, New York, on October 15, with TWICE, Madison Beer and others adding musical spectacle.

