Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025: Bella Hadid Displays Her Abs In Hot-Red Lingerie, Gigi Wows As White Angel

Bella and Gigi Hadid on Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 | Image courtesy: X (@PopCulture2000s)

The Hadid sisters didn't just walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 — they owned it. The supermodel duo, Bella and Gigi, shashayed down the runway (separately) at Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, sending the fashion world into frenzy.

Bella Hadid turns up the heat in red and white!

If confidence had a colour, it would be the shade of Bella's fiery red ensemble. The supermodel flaunted her toned abs in a satiny scarlet bra and matching briefs, accentuated with sheer stockings, delicate garters, and a sweeping built-in train that moved like liquid flame under the lights. Every step screamed unapologetic confidence, a visual reminder that Bella knows exactly how to command a stage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She closed the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a metallic fringed bra top and matching briefs, paired with oversised white floral-petal wings, which reportedly weight oved 5 pounds (approximately 22.7 kgs). Bella’s glam was equally dreamy with a glowing face, sculptured cheeks, shimmering eyes and a natural pout, while her hair was left open for a effortless move.

Gigi Hadid's magic in pink

Meanwhile, sister Gigi Hadid embraced her inner runway goddess with a softer, more romantic vibe. Her first look was a pastel pink lace camisole with matching briefs, complemented with an extravagant floral petal cape, Barbie-pink stilettos and a rosy glam. It was flirty, feminine, and every bit as iconic as Gigi herself.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Later, she reappeared in an angelic all-white outfit that was nothing short of heavenly. Gigi strutted in a structured white corset, pleated skirt, and extravagant feathery wings. Her makeup was minimam yet shimmering with a glowing face and glossy lips. Effortless yet impactful, Gigi’s look reminded everyone why she is the true VS angel.