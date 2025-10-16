Rujuta Divekar's 3 Tips To Glow Like A 'Pataka' This Diwali 2025

Diwali is here, the season of lights, laughter, and endless celebrations! Between sweets, late-night card parties, and festive feasts, it’s easy to forget self-care. But staying healthy and glowing through the festivities doesn’t have to be complicated. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who guides stars like Kareena Kapoor, recently shared three effortless tips on Instagram to help you look your glamorous best this festive season.

Stay hydrated for a festive glow

With Diwali indulgences, from mithais to fried snacks, dehydration often sneaks in, leaving your skin dull and your body bloated. According to Rujuta, keeping your water intake steady is key to maintaining a radiant complexion.

She explains, “Before you go to any party or for that matter, even when you’re at home, don’t forget to have your water. One of the things that happens during Diwali is that with all the sweets and the fried foods, we really get dehydrated and then we are gastric and bloated and actually look fatter than we are when we wear those spectacular outfits.”

Drinking enough water not only helps flush out toxins but also improves skin elasticity, reduces dryness, and keeps your energy levels stable throughout the day. So, whether you’re heading out to celebrate or relaxing at home, don’t skip this simple ritual.

Sip on chaas to beat acidity and fatigue

After a long night of festivities, one of Rujuta’s favourite recovery tricks is a humble glass of chaas (buttermilk). It’s a time-tested Indian remedy that aids digestion, hydrates the body, and cools the system.

“To ensure you fully recover from the late night parties and fun and cards and are actually ready and looking fresh like a daisy the next day, come back home to a glass of chaas. Make it with a little bit of kala namak (black salt) and jeera (cumin) but after you reach, open and add just a little bit of hing. Do not add it right from the beginning because then it becomes very strong. Stir it, sip it, and relish it,” the celebrity nutritionist advised.

Read Also 5 Bhog Items To Offer Goddess Mahalakshmi In Diwali 2025

Adding black salt, cumin, and hing not only enhances flavour but also improves gut health, helping your body bounce back after festive indulgence.

Keep it simple, keep it consistent

Rujuta’s hacks remind us that skincare doesn’t always have to come from a bottle. What you eat and drink plays a huge role in how your skin looks and feels. Staying hydrated, choosing natural digestive aids like chaas, and eating mindfully are small but powerful habits for that natural Diwali glow.