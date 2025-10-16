5 Bhog Items To Offer Goddess Mahalakshmi In Diwali 2025

By: Rahul M | October 16, 2025

On Diwali night, devotees worship Goddess Mahalakshmi to invite wealth, peace, and positive energy into their homes

All images from Canva/Pinterest

Worshipping Goddess with bhog made with devotion will bring good fortune, blessings and positivity in your house. Here's what youc an offerr goddess Mahalakshmi

Puran Poli. Popular in Maharashtra and South India, it represents abundance and celebration

Fresh Fruits. Fruits stand for health, fertility, and divine blessings

A symbol of purity and devotion, kheer made with milk, rice, and sugar is one of Goddess Lakshmi’s favourites

Besan Ladoo. Prepare with pure ghee, Goddess Lakshmi is believed to bless homes where food is made with sincerity and cleanliness

Pongal. Coconut symbolises selfless offering, and rice represents fertility and wealth

