Visit India’s First-Ever Cheetah Safari At Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh; Here's How To Book Your Next Trip To Kuno National Park

India has made history in wildlife conservation and tourism! Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park has become the country’s first destination to launch a cheetah safari, starting October 1, 2025. This landmark initiative not only gives visitors a rare chance to see the world’s fastest land animal in its natural habitat but also strengthens India’s commitment to wildlife restoration.

A milestone in wildlife conservation

Located in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, Kuno National Park was carefully chosen for India’s Cheetah Reintroduction Project due to its expansive grasslands, abundant prey base, and suitable climate.

In 2022, Kuno welcomed its first group of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa under an international relocation program. Today, the park proudly shelters 16 cheetahs, thriving under careful management and monitoring by the forest department and conservation experts.

About the Cheetah safari

The Kuno Cheetah Safari promises an unforgettable wildlife experience for nature enthusiasts, photographers, and adventure seekers.

Safaris are scheduled during early mornings and late afternoons- the times when cheetahs are most active, hunting, or exploring their territory.

Each safari group is accompanied by trained naturalists, who share fascinating insights into cheetah behavior, their hunting techniques, and their incredible journey back to India after decades of extinction.

To maintain a sustainable ecosystem, strict vehicle routes and limited group sizes have been established, ensuring minimal human disturbance to the animals. The open terrain of Kuno offers excellent opportunities for wildlife photography and unobstructed views.

Cheetah safari ticket price & entry fees

The official ticket structure for Kuno’s cheetah safari is as follows:

-Gypsy Safari (up to 6 people) – ₹4,500 per vehicle

-Private Vehicle Entry – ₹1,200 per vehicle

Note: Prices may vary during weekends or peak seasons. Visitors are advised to check the latest rates on the official Kuno National Park Safari Booking Portal before planning their trip.

How to book your safari

Safari bookings can be made online through:

-The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department’s official website

-Authorized travel operators or wildlife tour companies

Entry gates such as Tiktoli, Ahera, and Pipalbawdi serve as main safari starting points, each following specific rules for vehicle type, timing, and capacity.

Best time to visit Kuno National Park

The most pleasant season to explore Kuno is between October and March. The weather during these months is cooler, visibility is clearer, and the chances of cheetah sightings are significantly higher. Avoid visiting in the harsh summer months (April–June), as temperatures soar and wildlife activity decreases.

Travel tips for visitors

-Book in advance-slots are limited, especially on weekends.

-Carry valid ID proof for verification at entry gates.

-Pack essentials: binoculars, telephoto lens, and neutral-colored clothing.

-Stay hydrated and avoid single-use plastics within the park.