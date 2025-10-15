Radhika Ambani Looks Dreamy In Crystal & Pearl Saree: SEE PICS

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 15, 2025
Radhika Merchant’s Diwali look at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded celebration was the perfect blend of heritage and modern glam
Manish Malhotra described Radhika’s look as “Old-world grace meets a modern muse.” Her ivory saree perfectly captured that spirit, a poetic mix of classic craftsmanship and youthful sophistication
Radhika’s saree featured vintage lace, fine crystals, pearls, and silver threadwork, hand-embroidered across the drape
Designed exclusively by Manish Malhotra, the saree was part of his Heritage Couture collection, known for reviving traditional artistry with a contemporary touch
Adding a fresh twist, Radhika paired the traditional saree with a sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline
Her accessories sparkled as much as her saree, a diamond choker, statement earrings, and matching bracelets elevated the regal look
Radhika kept her beauty look elegant with blushed cheeks, feathered brows, and a pink lip tint. Her hair was styled in side-parted blowout waves
