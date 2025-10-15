Radhika Ambani Looks Dreamy In Crystal & Pearl Saree: SEE PICS

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 15, 2025

Radhika Merchant’s Diwali look at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded celebration was the perfect blend of heritage and modern glam

All images from Instagram

Manish Malhotra described Radhika’s look as “Old-world grace meets a modern muse.” Her ivory saree perfectly captured that spirit, a poetic mix of classic craftsmanship and youthful sophistication

Radhika’s saree featured vintage lace, fine crystals, pearls, and silver threadwork, hand-embroidered across the drape

Designed exclusively by Manish Malhotra, the saree was part of his Heritage Couture collection, known for reviving traditional artistry with a contemporary touch

Adding a fresh twist, Radhika paired the traditional saree with a sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline

Her accessories sparkled as much as her saree, a diamond choker, statement earrings, and matching bracelets elevated the regal look

Radhika kept her beauty look elegant with blushed cheeks, feathered brows, and a pink lip tint. Her hair was styled in side-parted blowout waves

Thanks For Reading!

Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental...
Find out More