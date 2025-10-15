Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting

X: Twitter

A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has sparked widespread debate online, but perhaps not for the reasons you might expect. Amitabh Bachchan, the show’s legendary host, is known for his patience and respect toward every contestant who takes the hot seat. However, a young participant’s behavior during a recent episode took many viewers by surprise, igniting discussions on manners, parenting, and even mental health.

The viral incident that stirred debate

During the episode, the child contestant came across as impatient and demanding, making remarks like “Arre jaldi lock karo” and “Arre options do na”. While Bachchan handled the situation with his trademark grace and humor, viewers on social media weren’t as forgiving. Comments flooded in, calling the boy “arrogant” and “ill-mannered,” while many blamed the parents for not teaching him proper sanskaar (values).

The trolling soon extended to the child’s family, with netizens labeling it a case of “six-pocket parenting”, a term used for children raised by six indulgent adults (parents and grandparents) who fulfill every demand, often leading to entitlement and poor emotional control.

Experts urge empathy: Could it be ADHD?

While the internet rushed to criticise, several medical professionals urged people to look at the incident through a more compassionate lens. Psychiatric experts, including Dr. Pankaj Borade, Consultant Psychiatrist at Ruby Hall Clinic, suggested that the child’s behavior might reflect symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) rather than a lack of discipline.

According to Dr. Borade, ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects children’s ability to focus, regulate impulses, and manage their energy levels. It’s not a sign of poor parenting, but rather a condition that requires understanding, diagnosis, and appropriate support.

What is ADHD?

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is one of the most common mental health conditions in children. It often manifests through patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that go beyond normal childhood behavior.

Common symptoms include:

-Difficulty staying still or focusing on tasks

-Impulsive speech or actions without thinking of consequences

-Interrupting others or blurting out answers prematurely

-Restlessness or inability to wait one’s turn

-Emotional outbursts or frustration over minor delays

While such traits can appear in many children occasionally, in ADHD, they are persistent, excessive, and interfere with daily functioning, especially in structured environments like school, classrooms, or even televised quiz shows.

Why this may resemble the KBC child’s behaviour

Many of the traits that viewers perceived as “rude”, impatience, impulsive talking, or difficulty following social cues, can align with ADHD symptoms. Children with ADHD often struggle to modulate excitement or frustration, particularly under pressure or in unfamiliar situations. On a high-stakes TV show with cameras, lights, and time constraints, such responses can appear exaggerated.

Dr. Borade and other mental health experts emphasise that public trolling can be deeply damaging, especially for children. Instead of labeling or mocking, society must focus on spreading awareness about conditions like ADHD. Early diagnosis, therapy, and behavioral interventions can make a significant difference in a child’s emotional and social development.