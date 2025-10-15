 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025: Where To Watch It Live In India & Who Are Performing? Know Everything
After a record-breaking comeback last year, the iconic runway event returns tonight with a star-studded lineup of Angels, performers, and surprise moments.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show | Instagram

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 is finally here — and it’s promising to be even bigger, bolder, and more glamorous than ever! After a record-breaking comeback last year, the iconic runway event returns tonight with a star-studded lineup of Angels, performers, and surprise moments.

From supermodels to global pop stars, here’s your complete guide to everything you need to know before the wings take flight.

When & where is Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025?

The most glamorous night in fashion takes place tonight, October 15, at 7 PM ET (that’s 4:30 AM IST on October 16). This year’s show is being held in Brooklyn, New York, returning to the brand’s fashion roots. The pink carpet, where celebs, models, and designers flaunt their best looks, will begin half an hour earlier, at 6:30 PM ET (4 AM IST).

article-image

Where and how to watch it live

Good news — you can catch all the glitz and glamour live from anywhere. The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will stream globally on Prime Video and Amazon Live. Indian fans can also tune in through the brand’s official YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok channels. The live preshow, hosted by Law Roach and Zanna Roberts Rassi, will kick off the event with exclusive behind-the-scenes moments and celebrity interviews.

article-image

Who's walking the runway?

The Angels are officially back! This year’s model lineup mixes legendary icons with fresh new faces. Expect to see Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls, Anok Yai, Imaan Hammam, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Daiane Sodré, Emeline Hoareau, Yumi Nu, Precious Lee, and Angel Reese.

Who’s performing at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

It’s an all-female power lineup this year! Expect electrifying performances by Missy Elliott, Karol G, Madison Beer, and K-pop sensation TWICE, who will bring high-energy beats to the glimmering runway.

