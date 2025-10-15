From Vietnam’s Hidden Caves To Thailand’s Luxe Retreats- Where Are Gen Z's Escaping To This Diwali 2025?

As Diwali 2025 approaches, many Indians are choosing to swap sweets and firecrackers for passport stamps and peaceful escapes. With the long weekend aligning perfectly with the festival of lights, travel enthusiasts are transforming the festive break into an opportunity for exploration. Whether it’s an exotic international getaway or a serene staycation, this year’s Diwali promises to be one of travel and transformation.

Indians are traveling farther this festive season

According to a recent report by Pickyourtrail, nearly 46% of leisure trips this year are festive getaways, a significant rise compared to pre-pandemic trends. The study reveals that almost half of Indian travellers are journeying up to 5,000 km away to celebrate Diwali differently, turning the festival into an excuse to unwind and recharge in scenic destinations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vietnam

Leading the list of 2025’s most sought-after destinations is Vietnam, a Southeast Asian gem that has become a hotspot for Indian travellers. Perfect for a 4-6 day getaway, Vietnam offers a mix of history, adventure, and breathtaking landscapes.

From paddling through the limestone caves of Tam Coc to hiking up to the panoramic Mua Caves viewpoint, every corner of Vietnam seems made for wanderlust-filled souls. The Golden Bridge at Ba Na Hills continues to trend across social media, adding to the country’s ‘Instagrammable’ charm. Affordable travel packages, visa-on-arrival convenience, and warm hospitality make it a top choice for both first-time travellers and seasoned explorers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thailand

A timeless pick for Indian holidaymakers, Thailand remains a festive travel favourite. With a six-day trip averaging around ₹80,000 per person, it’s ideal for those seeking sun, spa, and street food all in one package.

Following the release of White Lotus Season 3, which showcased Thailand’s lush resorts and exotic locales, there’s been a 10–15% surge in hotel prices due to heightened demand. The show sparked the global “set-jetting” trend, travelling to destinations seen on screen, further boosting Thailand’s allure. From Phuket’s beaches to Bangkok’s night markets, Thailand continues to blend luxury and affordability effortlessly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Singapore & Japan

Singapore, known for its family-friendly attractions, is seeing an influx of travellers this Diwali. From the Universal Studios and Sentosa Island to the Night Safari, it’s the perfect mix of excitement and comfort for families looking to celebrate together.

Meanwhile, Japan is captivating travellers with its balance of autumn hues and early winter charm. As a destination that merges tradition with cutting-edge technology, Japan appeals to both culture seekers and gadget lovers. Spots like Kyoto’s temples, Tokyo’s vibrant districts, and Mount Fuji’s scenic trails are drawing Indian tourists in record numbers this festive season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia

For those looking to splurge, Australia tops the premium travel charts this Diwali. With costs averaging around ₹3 lakh per person, the island-continent offers a mix of reef dives, scenic coastal drives, and the stunning Sydney skyline. Travel experts note that extended long weekends like Diwali often drive interest in long-haul, once-in-a-lifetime destinations such as Australia and New Zealand.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sri Lanka & Malaysia

For travellers who prefer celebrating the festival in a culturally familiar yet international setting, Sri Lanka and Malaysia make excellent choices. Both nations celebrate Deepavali with grandeur, offering visitors the chance to join temple rituals, witness dazzling lights, and enjoy local festive feasts. Coupled with serene beaches, rainforests, and city escapes, these destinations strike the perfect balance between celebration and relaxation.

Gen Z & Millennials drive the travel wave

The younger generation is leading India’s Diwali travel boom. With increased financial independence and a desire for experiences over possessions, Gen Z and millennials are making spontaneous bookings and chasing new adventures. Cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi are recording the highest number of outbound travellers.

Romantic getaways, friends’ group trips, and family bonding vacations dominate the trend charts. The upcoming wedding season has also inspired many young couples to take a quick pre-wedding break before festivities back home begin.