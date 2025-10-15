Actor Pankaj Dheer Passes Away After Cancer Relapse: Symptoms To Look Out For Recurrence & Prevention Methods

Pankaj Dheer as Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat |

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Pankaj Dheer, fondly remembered for his iconic portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away in Mumbai on October 15, 2025, after a long and brave fight against cancer. He was 68 years old.

According to reports, the actor had been undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time. Though he initially responded well to therapy, the disease relapsed a few months ago, leaving him in critical condition. Pankaj Dheer also underwent major surgery as part of his ongoing medical care. His death marks a heartbreaking loss for the entertainment industry, where he was admired for his strong screen presence and dignified performances.

Understanding cancer relapse: What happens when it returns

While cancer treatment aims to destroy malignant cells, sometimes a few cancerous cells remain dormant in the body. These inactive cells can reactivate months or even years after apparent recovery, leading to a recurrence or relapse.

Dr. Minish Jain, Director of Medical Oncology at Ruby Hall Clinic, explains, “Cancer relapse is one of the most challenging realities in oncology. After treatment, a few cancer cells might remain in the body, staying dormant for a while. When these cells become active again, the disease reappears.”

He adds that early detection plays a vital role in improving treatment outcomes.

Warning signs of cancer recurrence

Recognizing the early symptoms of a relapse can help patients seek timely medical intervention. According to Dr. Jain, individuals who have undergone cancer treatment should remain alert to the following signs:

-Persistent tiredness or fatigue

-Unexplained weight loss

-Swelling or pain near the original cancer site

-Persistent cough, breathlessness, or loss of appetite

-Reappearance of old symptoms related to the initial diagnosis

Any persistent or unusual changes in the body should be reported immediately to an oncologist for further evaluation.

How to prevent or manage a cancer relapse

Though relapse can’t always be prevented, patients can take several proactive steps to manage their health better. Regular follow-ups, routine scans, and blood tests are critical to detect any recurrence early.

In addition to medical care, lifestyle choices also play a significant role.

A balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco can strengthen the immune system and help the body recover more effectively.

Who was Pankaj Dheer?

Pankaj Dheer gained widespread fame for his portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s television epic Mahabharat (1988–1990), which continues to be celebrated as one of the most iconic mythological shows in Indian television history. Beyond the small screen, he appeared in numerous Bollywood films such as Sadak, Baadshah, Soldier, and Mr. India.

The veteran actor’s legacy also continues through his son Nikitin Dheer, who has acted in films like Chennai Express and Shershaah. Fans and fellow actors have been pouring in condolences on social media, remembering Pankaj Dheer as a humble, disciplined, and inspiring personality both on and off screen.