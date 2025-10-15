Mahabharat's Arjuna Feroz Khan Breaks Down Remembering Pankaj Dheer In Emotional Video: 'Genuine Soul Like You Is Very Rare...'

Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra's popular show Mahabharat, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. His close friend, actor Feroz Khan, who played Arjuna in Mahabharat, shared an emotional video on social media remembering Pankaj and mourning his loss.

Feroz Khan Remembers Pankaj Dheer In Emotional Video

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Feroz was seen getting emotional as he said, "With a very heavy heart, I have to say that my very good friend, Pankaj Dheer, has left for his heavenly abode. He was a gentleman in every way, and the most beautiful thing about him was that he always saw to it that everyone around him kept smiling and laughing. I will miss you immensely because a genuine soul like you is rare to be seen."

Check it out:

Further, he added, "I salute you for all your cooperation and the work we have done together, from playing cricket right from our school days, till we parted in Mahabharat. Love you, PD. I will always miss you. Rest in peace, my friend."

Pankaj's last rites will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.

Pankaj Dheer Work

Dheer's career spanned several decades, during which he became a household name in Indian television. He starred in several television shows including Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, and Kanoon, as well as films such as Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

He also appeared in several Bollywood films, including Sadak, Soldier, and Baadshah.

Pankaj was last seen in the 2024 serial Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, where he played the role of Giriraj Seth. He was also seen in the 2019 web series Poison.

Pankaj was the father of actor Nikitin Dheer, who starred in Chennai Express, Shershaah, and Sooryavanshi, among others. Nikitin is married to Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani – Jhansi Ki Rani’s Kratika Sengar.