Dhruv Rathee Questions Shah Rukh Khan For Promoting Paan Masala Brand Despite Having A Net Worth Of $1.4 Billion - Watch Video

Dhruv Rathee / Shah Rukh Khan

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is the world's richest actor, with a net worth of approximately $1.4 billion. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Wednesday took to X (Twitter) to share a video in which he discussed the Jawan actor's net worth and the money that he might be spending in a year.

In the video, Rathee says, "Shah Rukh Khan ab ek billionaire ban chuke hai. Sahi suna aapne! News reports ke anusar, unki net worth $1.4 billion pohach chuki hai. Rupiyo mein kaha jaaye toh kareeb Rs. 12,400 crore hota hai. Jaante ho kitna paisa hai yeh? Isko imagine kar pana bhi mushkil hai (Shah Rukh Khan is now a billionaire. You heard it right! According to news reports, his net worth has reached $1.4 billion. In rupees, that's approximately Rs. 12,400 crore. Do you know how much money that is? It's hard to even imagine)."

He further spoke about how much interest SRK might be getting if this amount is kept in a bank. Rathee then discussed the money that SRK might be spending in a year for a luxurious life, like buying property, buying and maintening a private jet, holidays, and a lot more. He claimed that even after spending so much, SRK will be left with a lot of money.

So, at the end of the video, he questioned the superstar for promoting a paan masala brand. Rathee says, "Mera Shah Rukh Khan se sawaal yeh hai, kya itne paise kaafi nahi hai kya? Agar kaafi hai toh kya majburi padi ke paan masala jaisi haani kaarak chiz ko aap abhi bhi promote kar rahe ho? (My question to Shah Rukh Khan is, isn't that much money enough? If it is enough, why are you still promoting something as harmful as paan masala?)"

He further spoke about the amount that SRK was reportedly charging for endorsing the paan masala brand in 2014, and how much he might be charging now.

Rathee further says, "Sawaal yeh hai ke kya aapko yeh extra Rs. 100-200 crore ki sahi mein zarorat bhi hai? Apni andar jhaak kar honestly yeh sawaal pucho. Kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka? Aur dusri taraf sochkar dekho, desh ka top actor agar yeh haani kaarak chize promote karna bandh kar dega, toh kya impact padega iska desh par? (The question is, do you really need this extra Rs. 100-200 crore? Look within yourself and ask yourself this question honestly. What will you do with all that money? And think about it another way: if the country's top actor stops promoting these harmful products, what impact will it have on the country?)"

He then tells his followers, "Agar aap bhi agree karte ho doston toh iss video ko zaroor share karna taaki Shah Rukh Khan tak pohche (Friends, if you also agree then definitely share this video so that it reaches Shah Rukh Khan)."