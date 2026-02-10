'Behave Yourself': Ajith Kumar Loses Cool At Fan Over Chaotic Behaviour At Yas Marina Circuit In Abu Dhabi—VIDEO

Ajith Kumar | Photo Via X

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who enjoys a massive fan following across the world and is currently participating in the Asian Le Mans Series endurance race, lashed out at a fan over chaotic behaviour at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit. The incident occurred during the race, and the video soon went viral on social media, showing the actor visibly irritated by the fan's conduct.

Ajith Kumar Loses Cool At Fan In Abu Dhabi

In the viral video, the 54-year-old actor was seen surrounded by several people trying to catch a glimpse of their favourite star, with many fans holding up their phones to capture him, while his team's support staff and track authorities attempt to shield him from the crowd. Visibly irked by the situation, Ajith eventually lost his cool at a fan and said, "Please behave yourself. This is not a theatre."

Check out the video:

The recent championship in Abu Dhabi saw a host of celebrities in attendance. Musicians Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander, actors Sivakarthikeyan and Priya Prakash Varrier, and director Venkat Prabhu, among several others, visited the venue to watch Ajith in action.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar recently took a break from acting due to his racing commitments and was last seen in the 2025 film Good Bad Ugly.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, the actor spoke about how acting was never a career path for him, and he entered the industry accidentally. He said, "Acting was never on my radar. I am an accidental actor. After school, I started working in an auto manufacturing company for about six months. I was 18 when I started racing motorcycles… Then, before I started realising, I started doing print ads and TV commercials."

The actor is reportedly set to reunite with Adhik Ravichandran for a second project. An official confirmation is awaited.