 Prakash Raj To REPLACE Akshaye Khanna In Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3? Here's What The Actor Has To Say
Actor Prakash Raj recently made headlines over reports claiming he quit Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which he later denied. Amid this, he has signed a new film and will star in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. Clarifying he is not replacing Akshaye Khanna, he tweeted, "Started shooting for this engaging franchise... With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
Prakash Raj In Drishyam 3 | Photo Via X

National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj recently made headlines over reports claiming he had quit Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit starring Prabhas and Tripti Dimrii due to creative differences. However, he later denied the reports, clarifying that he hasn’t even begun shooting his scenes. Amid this, Prakash has now signed a new project and will star in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3.

Prakash Raj To Replace Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3?

Before speculations could arise that he might be replacing Akshaye Khanna, Prakash set the record straight, clarifying that he is not replacing anyone and adding that he has started shooting for the 'engaging' franchise.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) handle, Prakash wrote, "Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I'm sure you will love it . (and yes im not replacing anyone..)"

About Akshaye Khanna, Drishyam 3 Controversy

After the release of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna quit Drishyam 3. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak lashed out at the actor, stating that they had a signed agreement and that his fees were already locked after several rounds of renegotiations. He even sent a legal notice to Akshaye.

Reports suggested Khanna walked out over an Rs 21 crore remuneration demand and a request for a hair wig. Mangat told that the wig excuse didn’t add up, as Drishyam 3 begins the same night Drishyam 2 ends, making it impossible for the character to grow hair in four hours.

Director Abhishek Pathak added that the contract was signed in November 2025, and Akshaye left just five days before shooting began.

Despite the setback, Drishyam 3 is expected to move ahead with Ajay in the lead, while Jaideep's role will be introduced as a new character rather than a replacement.

