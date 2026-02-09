'Some Nonsense...': Prakash Raj BREAKS Silence On Rumours Of Quitting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Over 'Creative Differences'

Prakash Raj responds to reports of exiting Spirit |

National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj, who was initially announced as a key cast member of the upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, has reportedly been removed from the project due to 'creative differences.'

The development came while Spirit was already being filmed in Hyderabad, with reports suggesting that the decision followed issues that had arisen on set, leading to an unexpected change in the cast at that stage.

Now, finally, Prakash Raj reacted to the rumours of him quitting Spirit. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 60-year-old actor said, "Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it," confirming that he was indeed part of the film and denying the rumours.