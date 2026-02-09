 'Some Nonsense...': Prakash Raj BREAKS Silence On Rumours Of Quitting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Over 'Creative Differences'
National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj, who was reported to have left the film Spirit due to creative differences, has clarified that the rumours are false. The 60-year-old actor confirmed he is still part of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed project starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, calling the speculations 'nonsense.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj, who was initially announced as a key cast member of the upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, has reportedly been removed from the project due to 'creative differences.'

The development came while Spirit was already being filmed in Hyderabad, with reports suggesting that the decision followed issues that had arisen on set, leading to an unexpected change in the cast at that stage.

Prakash Raj Responds To Reports Of Exiting Spirit

Now, finally, Prakash Raj reacted to the rumours of him quitting Spirit. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 60-year-old actor said, "Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it," confirming that he was indeed part of the film and denying the rumours.

