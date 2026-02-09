'Attempts To Pull Her Down...': Divya Agarwal's Team REACTS To Bhavya Singh Claiming She Lives 'Separately' From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and reality show star Divya Agarwal, currently seen on The 50, got into a fight with co-contestants Archana Gautam and Bhavya Singh in the latest episode of the show. Following the confrontation, Bhavya made shocking claims about Divya’s personal life, calling her a 'gold-digger' and alleging that she doesn't live with her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar.

Divya Agarwal's Team Slams Bhavya Singh's Remarks

In response, Divya’s team issued a statement hitting back at Bhavya’s claims about her marriage, calling them an attempt to put Divya down. On Monday, the actress' team took to their Instagram story and wrote, "This is to address an issue that aired on The 50 episode last night. What was said and done was deeply uncalled for and unethical. Repeatedly claiming “I won't say anything" and then continuing to blabber baseless personal narratives only exposes intent, not truth. This was never meant to be a personal battleground it's a game designed to test strength, strategy, and the mind."

Her team stated that dragging someone’s personal life into the narrative reflects far more on the person choosing to do so than on the one being spoken about, adding that Divyaa has always stood for dignity, loyalty, and genuine friendships, and those who truly know her understand exactly where she stands.

Who the Hell is Bhavya?

'Atempts To Pull Her Down By Misrepresenting Her Intentions...'

In another Instagram story, Divya's team defended her, stating that her habit of calling people over reflects her warm, welcoming nature, and that she genuinely enjoys hosting, connecting, and making others feel at home, that is who she truly is.

"Twisting this into a narrative of loneliness or emotional dependency is not only false but deeply unfair. Creating such assumptions and influencing others to view her through that lens says far more about the mindset behind the narrative than about Divyaa herself. Attempts to pull her down by misrepresenting her intentions will never define her strength, grace, or self- worth. You don't expose others when you speak without facts you only expose yourself," read the statement.

Actress Hunar Ali strongly reacted to Bhavya's claims, stating that what she did was absolutely wrong and that one should not bring up her family or marriage on the show. She added that it was not right for Bhavya to call Divya 'fake' on national television.

As of now, Divya's husband, Apurva Padgaonkar, has not responded to Bhavya Singh's claims.

The duo tied the knot in a traditional Marathi ceremony in February 2024 after getting engaged in 2022.

Divya was earlier in a relationship with Varun Sood.