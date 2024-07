Broker Rafique Merchant Slams BB OTT Fame Divya Agarwal For Non-Payment Of Brokerage: 'Hume Humara Haq De De' (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, July 9, popular real estate consultant Rafique Merchant revealed that Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner Divya Agarwal has not paid him the brokerage fee for the flat he sold to her.

Expressing his disappointment, he shared a video on his Instagram story and said, "Divya Agarwal, please meri brokerage release kar do. Mera 1%, mera haq mujhe adda kar do. Meine aapko Lodha Bel Air mein flat bechke de diya. Aap raazi-khushi se meeting mein aaye, registration mein aaye. Uske baad aapne phone uthana band kar diya aur block kar diya. Messages, DMs, sab block kar diya. Please aise kyun kar rahe ho?"

"Apurva Padgaonkar, you are a well-known celebrity and a famous businessman. Aap bhi aise kyu kar rahe ho. Humare haqq ko kyu dabba rahe ho? Kahin bhi maaro, par humare pet par laat mat maaro. Please mera 1% brokerage release kar do. Aapne bola ki aapne jab kharida aur bech diya, aapko kuch fayda nahi hua, nuksaan hua. Toh hum kya karein?," Merchant added.

Check out the video:

He added, "Jab aapko kharidna tha, humne dilwa diya, aapko jab bechna tha, humne bikwa diya, aur rent par bhi karwa diya tha. Lekin please, humara haqq humko de do aur 1% brokerage release kar do. Aap itne bade celebrity hoke aise kaise kar sakte ho?"

"Mein request karta hu Divya aur Apurva ke friends ko ki unke samajiye, ki humne aapne kaam kar diya hai. Lekin unhone brokerage release nahin ki hai. Humari koi galti nahin hai. Please release my brokerage," concluded the broker.

Meanwhile, Divya is yet to react to Rafique's claims.