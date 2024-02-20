Divya Agarwal Marries Apurva Padgaonkar, Newlyweds Twin In Purple As They Share FIRST Official Photos

Congratulations are in order for Divya Agarwal as she tied the knot to Apurva Padgoankar in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Chembur, Mumbai. The couple shared the news with their fans and followers on Tuesday on Instagram and also shared dreamy pictures from their wedding.

The actress wrote, "From this moment on, our love story continues...Rab Rakha."

Check out the photos:

In the wedding photos, the couple can be seen twinning in purple wedding outfits. The duo's pre-wedding celebrations started with a cocktail party which was attended by several celebrities from the industry including Jiya Shankar, Nyrraa Banerjee, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Ali Merchant, Rohit Verma, Shardul Pandit, and Vishal Aditya Singh, among others.

After the cocktail party, Divya and Apurva had a mehndi ceremony. A few hours ago, on Tuesday, the haldi ceremony of the couple took place, which was a close-knit affair.

The former Splitsvilla contestant got engaged to the businessman in 2022. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone ✨Rab Rakha."

Meanwhile, Divya was earlier in a relationship with Varun Sood.