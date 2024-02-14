Divya Agarwal To Get Married At Her Mumbai Home On February 20, Actress Says 'Wanted To Do Something Offbeat'

Popular actress and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, who got engaged to boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday, is all set to tie the knot on February 20 in Mumbai. Apurva proposed to Divya during her birthday bash in December 2022, which was attended by several celebrities.

Divya’s wedding festivities will kickstart with a sangeet ceremony on February 18. It will be followed by Mehendi on February 19, while the pheras take place on February 20.

In an interview with Bombay Times on Valentine's Day, Divya revealed that she will get married at her home in Chembur, Mumbai, as she wanted to do something 'offbeat'. For their special day, the couple has opted for red and purple colour palette.

"We are getting married at home, and we are very proud of that decision because honestly, we didn’t want to go with the regular ideas. People book a five-star hotel, do all the festivities in the banquets and near the swimming pool, but I really wanted to do something offbeat. I wanted an experience," she told the publication.

Who is Apurva Padgaonkar?

Apurva is an engineer-turned-businessman. He is a restaurateur with four restaurants in Mumbai. He describes himself as a level-headed, passionate individual who takes great pride in making his guests happy.

Divya was earlier in a live in relationship with Varun Sood and the two broke up in March 2022.

According to a report in Times of India, Divya stated that she could not see her future with Varun and hence, she decided to end the relationship on a good note. Varun and Divya reportedly started dating in the year 2018 after breaking up with Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla, respectively.

Priyank and Divya parted ways when the actor-model was locked inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. Divya had entered the show to end her relationship with him.